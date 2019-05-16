SCAN Health Plan Honors Centenarians with the Launch of "stages: 100 Over 100"

"Seniors are at the heart of what we at SCAN do every day, and we wanted to create something that would bring that senior focus to the community at large," said Chris Wing, CEO of SCAN Health Plan. "We hope stages can serve as a call to action of sorts. All of us know a senior who deserves our time and attention – perhaps use this as an opportunity to connect, share and learn from and with them."

Unveiled to coincide with the annual observance of Older American's Month and in recognition of the more than 80,000 centenarians living in America today, stages will feature digital portraits and stories from some of the health plan's members who have reached the milestone of living to the age of 100 and beyond. The images and stories will be featured on SCAN's social channels throughout 2019.

"We have more than 300 members who are 100 or older, so we thought they would be the perfect start for this series. They really bring to life the beauty and diversity in aging," continued Wing. "SCAN is committed to ensuring older adults have access to services and resources to remain healthy and independent, and we're very proud to help celebrate these remarkable seniors."

SCAN is collaborating with Los Angeles-based photographer, Robert Duron, to capture the images and stories of the centenarians. With over 25 years of experience spanning editorial and corporate campaigns, Duron brings a unique visual storytelling ability to stages. For the centenarian portraits and behind-the-scenes interviews, Duron accompanies SCAN Senior Advocates as they visit as many of the plan's centenarians as possible on their birthdays.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with SCAN to elevate and recognize our seniors," stated Duron. "The opportunity to publicly showcase portraits and stories of these unique and memorable people is a privilege."

To learn more, please visit http://bit.ly/stages100over100, and follow the campaign on SCAN's social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

