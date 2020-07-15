SCAN Health Plan Recognizes Top-Performing Medical Groups in California Provider Network

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan ®, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced the top performing medical groups in its California provider network. SCAN has recognized the 10 medical groups for their dedication to the highest quality of care and services, as specified by SCAN's internal quality metrics.

"SCAN works with premier partners who are equally devoted to our mission of keeping seniors healthy and independent," said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager and officer at SCAN. "As an organization committed to continually improving our members' experience, we recognize how much of their experience takes place with their providers. That's why we are pleased to acknowledge these top performers for their outstanding delivery of care and service."

Facey Medical Foundation

Greater Newport Physicians

MemorialCare Medical Foundation

Monarch Healthcare Optum

Optum

Riverside Medical Clinic

Scripps Health Plan Services, Inc.

St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare

Torrance Memorial IPA

UCLA Medical Group

SCAN's internal quality metrics center on preventive screenings, treatment of chronic conditions and appropriate documentation to ensure members get the care they need to remain healthy and independent. These metrics are similar to those used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in its Star Rating System, which weighs factors including clinical outcomes, coordination of care and consumer satisfaction when determining a Star rating for each Medicare Advantage plan in the nation.

"These groups serve a large portion of our members, so their ability to improve health outcomes and member satisfaction is a major factor in determining SCAN's own CMS Star Rating and has helped us maintain a 4.5* out of 5 Star Rating for three consecutive years," added SCAN's California Medical Director and VP Terence Offenberger. "We are proud to work with each of these standout medical groups and applaud their commitment to deliver the care and service seniors deserve."

*4.5 Star Rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan from 2018 to 2020 except SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO SNP) and VillageHealth (HMO-POS SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan .

SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal. Other medical groups are available in our network.

