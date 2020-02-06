SCAN Health Plan Supports Community Partners That Serve Older Adults and Caregivers

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced it provided 45 grants totaling $555,000 in 2019 to community organizations supporting senior health and independence throughout California. Focusing on senior nutrition, mental health, housing and caregiver support, the funding helps recipients continue to deliver crucial services and expand program support.

"Community giving is part of SCAN's DNA and we're honored to provide financial support to organizations that make a positive difference in the lives of seniors and their caregivers," stated Dr. Romilla Batra, chief medical officer at SCAN. "We applaud the work of these nonprofits that improve access to nutrition and vital social services within their communities."

In keeping with its nonprofit mission and community roots, SCAN provides support to those working on the front lines of senior health and wellness. Often, these organizations provide the safety net services so many vulnerable seniors need in order to remain at home.

Grant amounts range from $5,000 to $25,000 and support a variety of resources and services that enable organizations to make a difference in the lives of individual seniors as well as in their communities at large. The following are some of the local and regional organizations who received grants in 2019:

Conejo Valley Senior Concerns —helped fund an additional 2,000 freshly prepared meals to low income, homebound seniors along with daily wellness checks

In addition to community giving via its formalized grant program, SCAN also provides sponsorships and emergency assistance funds to non-profit organizations throughout SCAN's California service areas. Grant applications may be submitted year round and grants are awarded quarterly. To learn more about SCAN's community giving, please visit www.IndependenceAtHome.org/community-giving.

About SCAN

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 200,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on twitter @scanhealthplan .

