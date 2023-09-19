Scan-Optics Helps Automate Legal Workflows by Partnering With NetDocuments

News provided by

Scan-Optics

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MANCHESTER, Conn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan-Optics, a global leader in intelligent data management and digital transformation, today announced that it has partnered with NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud-based content management and productivity platform where legal professionals do their best work.

As a certified partner, Scan-Optics can assist NetDocuments customers in seamlessly converting physical records to digital files, securely storing them within the NetDocuments platform. This provides ease of access to content within a best-in-class security and access control framework, ensuring lawyers can find the information they need to stay productive while also making it easier to share, collaborate, and analyze a firm's full corpus of documents.

"We are excited to bring together our years of experience in delivering intelligent data management solutions with the dynamic capabilities offered by NetDocuments," said Jeff Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer Scan-Optics. "Together, we are committed to promoting work from anywhere environments and unlocking connected workflows that meet the unique demands of businesses in possession of highly sensitive information."

Legal professionals in firms of all sizes can leverage this partnership to connect their digital and physical data and enable the automation of legal workflows. Customers using Scan-Optics and NetDocuments will be able to dramatically improve their productivity and client service delivery.

"NetDocuments is dedicated to providing customers with solutions that address their unique business needs, and a big part of that is by partnering with companies that we know will add value to their day-to-day," said Reza Parsia, VP, Strategic Partnerships. "Now NetDocuments customers can take advantage of Scan-Optics' digitization expertise while leveraging NetDocuments' capabilities to experience a better way to work."

ABOUT SCAN-OPTICS, LLC.
Scan-Optics is a global leader in digital transformation, intelligent data management, document conversion and business process optimization. With over 50 years of experience serving private, government and higher education institutions, Scan-Optics helps customers digitally transform their businesses by leveraging AI technology, machine learning and cloud-based solutions.

 With a range of solutions, including information management, robotics process automation, enterprise content management and professional services, Scan-Optics helps customers energize data through its easy.forward™ platform. This proprietary platform helps promote speed, efficiency and data transparency within a customer's work environment.

To learn more about Scan-Optics, visit www.scanoptics.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT NetDocuments
NetDocuments is a leading cloud-based content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work. Backed by over 20 years of experience in cloud innovation, NetDocuments offers a complete end-to-end platform for document and email organization and management, including award-winning automation and research capabilities; robust security, collaboration, and search technologies; seamless integrations with other tools professionals use daily; and a suite of large language model AI-powered solutions with the security and guardrails to manage AI responsibly. NetDocuments supports over 7,000+ law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector entities globally. Learn more about NetDocuments.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Amber Fugedi
(860) 533-4305
[email protected]

SOURCE Scan-Optics

Also from this source

Scan-Optics Helps Automate Legal Workflows by Partnering With NetDocuments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.