Scan Selected As First European Reseller For Extreme Analytics Platform Provider OmniSci

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan, as a leading AI solution provider in the UK and Europe, provides a comprehensive ecosystem of NVIDIA hardware, flash storage solutions and complementary data engineering and visualisation solutions. As the latest addition to this ecosystem, OmniSci is proud to name Scan as their first selected reseller in Europe.

This partnership allows Scan to deliver large scale data management, business intelligence analytics and visualisation features to its customers taking the next steps in their AI journey – all in real time. When combined with appliances such as the DGX-1 and DGX-2 offering up to 16x GPU cards, OmniSci provides unparalleled performance to deliver rapid insight into large datasets.

"Scan recognises that data science skills are a significant requirement. A solution like OmniSci allows organisations to benefit from many of these skills simply and automatically, to extract the maximum insight from their data, in the most rapid way possible – real time," says Elan Raja, CEO.

"Scan is not only one of Europe's most respected business IT solution providers, but also a company skilled in big data technologies, AI and deep learning. We think of Scan as an ideal partner for OmniSci as we expand our presence in the UK and Europe," commented Todd Mostak, CEO and co-founder of OmniSci. "Our platform, which enables GPU-powered big data analytics at the speed of thought, will be available to many new business and government customers through this relationship."

About OmniSci:

Founded in 2013, OmniSci (formerly MapD) is the creator of an extreme analytics platform used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. The platform, available in cloud-based (OmniSci Cloud) and licensed versions (Open Source Core, Community Edition, and Enterprise Edition), harnesses the massive parallel computing of GPUs for data analytics. OmniSci originated from research at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Omnisci at www.omnisci.com.

About Scan:

At Scan Computers International Limited (Scan) we are all about three things – technology, people, and how we bring them together. For 30 years we've been driven by these three passions that run through everything we do. Using our knowledge and experience of building high spec PC's we have applied this knowledge to other industries, helping customers and partners to tackle the latest cutting edge areas in IT and bridge the gap these challenges present. We work in all areas of business and provide specialist IT solutions for business verticals including healthcare, financial services, retail, education, AEC and manufacturing. Scan are also a leader in the world of AI & Deep learning solutions and work closely with key partners in the industry including NVIDIA. As an Elite Partner and a DLI provider, Scan have also been awarded with Innovator in the Year Award 2018. www.scan.co.uk/business

