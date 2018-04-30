SCAN to Share Progress on Insights, an Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Program, at 2018 Annual Scientific Meeting of American Geriatrics Society

The selection of SCAN's Insights presentation as a Presidential Poster Session reflects that the session abstract received one of the highest scores among all submissions through the AGS peer review process. This will be the second year in a row SCAN is presenting at this meeting, and Likar and Carbajal-Madrid will share notable progress and statistics from the Insights program, which uses evidence-based practices to treat depression, anxiety, distress, grief, loneliness and other symptoms in seniors in Southern California. The study was conducted in collaboration with lead researcher Dr. Soo Borson, Professor (Emerita), University of Washington School of Medicine and Affiliate Professor, School of Nursing.

According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, 40-70 percent of caregivers live with depression, anxiety or both. Further, a study done by the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry reports that nearly 20 percent of adults aged 55+ experience a mental health condition, ranging from depression and anxiety to other cognitive impairments or mood disorders. With the expected population of adults 65 and older expected to reach 80 million by 2045, according to recent census data, the SCAN Insights program seeks to address the need for better access to improved mental health services.

Session Title: "Insights: Bringing Evidence-based Psychotherapy Home"

Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018; Presidential Poster Session B

Time: 5-6 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel, Orlando, Florida

Denise Likar is responsible for all non-health plan home and community-based programs at SCAN, including the grant program and extensive volunteer efforts. During her 16–year tenure with the company, Likar has led a team providing quality care management and supportive services, including the largest multipurpose senior services program in California. She received a master's degree in social work from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Loyola Marymount University.

Pedro Carbajal-Madrid is a licensed clinical social worker with nearly 20 years of experience providing counseling, behavioral health, social work and case management services to at-risk individuals. Prior to SCAN, he provided mental health counseling to Spanish-speaking teenage refugees, supported operations of a study focused on prostate cancer in older Latino men and provided case management services to individuals diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Carbajal-Madrid received a master's degree in social work from California State University, Long Beach and a bachelor of art degree in psychology from California State University, Fullerton.

