SCANA Corporation Delays Declaration of Dividend on Common Stock for Second Quarter 2018

CAYCE, S.C., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) announced today that its Board of Directors will take additional time before making a decision on the payment of a dividend on the Company's common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. In the Company's first quarter earnings press release, the Company indicated that its second quarter 2018 dividends, if declared, would be payable on July 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 11, 2018. These dates no longer apply. If dividends are declared, the record and payment dates will be adjusted accordingly.