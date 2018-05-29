SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Additionally, SCANA separately established a record date of July 25, 2018, and a meeting date of September 12, 2018, for its 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT on September 12, 2018, at the Columbia Conference Center, 169 Laurelhurst Avenue, Columbia, SC 29210.

SCANA shareholders of record at the close of business on the respective record dates will be entitled to receive notice of and vote on matters presented at the applicable meetings.

SCANA Corporation, headquartered in Cayce, SC, is an energy-based holding company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses. Information about SCANA and its businesses is available on the company's website at www.scana.com.

Statements included in this press release which are not statements of historical fact are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the proposed merger with Dominion Energy, recovery of Nuclear Project abandonment costs, key earnings drivers, customer growth, environmental regulations and expenditures, leverage ratio, projections for pension fund contributions, financing activities, access to sources of capital, impacts of the adoption of new accounting rules and estimated capital and other expenditures. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and that actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to the information being of a preliminary nature and subject to further and/or continuing review and adjustment. Other important factors that could cause such material differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the failure by SCANA to consummate the proposed merger with Dominion Energy; (2) the ability of SCE&G to recover through rates the costs expended on Unit 2 and Unit 3, and a reasonable return on those costs, under the abandonment provisions of the BLRA or through other means; (3) uncertainties relating to the bankruptcy filing by WEC and WECTEC; (4) further changes in tax laws and realization of tax benefits and credits, and the ability or inability to realize credits and deductions, particularly in light of the abandonment of Unit 2 and Unit 3; (5) legislative and regulatory actions, particularly changes related to electric and gas services, rate regulation, regulations governing electric grid reliability and pipeline integrity, environmental regulations including any imposition of fees or taxes on carbon emitting generating facilities, the BLRA, and any actions affecting the abandonment of Unit 2 and Unit 3; (6) current and future litigation, including particularly litigation or government investigations or actions involving or arising from the construction or abandonment of Unit 2 and Unit 3 or arising from the proposed merger with Dominion Energy; (7) the impact of any decision by the Company to pay quarterly dividends to its shareholders or the reduction, suspension or elimination of the amount thereof; (8) the results of short- and long-term financing efforts, including prospects for obtaining access to capital markets and other sources of liquidity, and the effect of rating agency actions on the cost of and access to capital and sources of liquidity of SCANA and its subsidiaries (the Company); (9) the ability of suppliers, both domestic and international, to timely provide the labor, secure processes, components, parts, tools, equipment and other supplies needed which may be highly specialized or in short supply, at agreed upon quality and prices, for our construction program, operations and maintenance; (10) the results of efforts to ensure the physical and cyber security of key assets and processes; (11) changes in the economy, especially in areas served by subsidiaries of SCANA; (12) the impact of competition from other energy suppliers, including competition from alternate fuels in industrial markets; (13) the impact of conservation and demand side management efforts and/or technological advances on customer usage; (14) the loss of electricity sales to distributed generation, such as solar photovoltaic systems or energy storage systems; (15) growth opportunities for SCANA's regulated and other subsidiaries; (16) the effects of weather, especially in areas where the generation and transmission facilities of the Company are located and in areas served by SCANA's subsidiaries; (17) changes in SCANA's or its subsidiaries' accounting rules and accounting policies; (18) payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due; (19) the results of efforts to license, site, construct and finance facilities, and to receive related rate recovery, for generation and transmission; (20) the results of efforts to operate the Company's electric and gas systems and assets in accordance with acceptable performance standards, including the impact of additional distributed generation; (21) the availability of fuels such as coal, natural gas and enriched uranium used to produce electricity; the availability of purchased power and natural gas for distribution; the level and volatility of future market prices for such fuels and purchased power; and the ability to recover the costs for such fuels and purchased power; (22) the availability of skilled, licensed and experienced human resources to properly manage, operate, and grow the Company's businesses, particularly in light of uncertainties with respect to legislative and regulatory actions surrounding recovery of Nuclear Project costs and the announced potential merger; (23) labor disputes; (24) performance of SCANA's pension plan assets and the effect(s) of associated discount rates; (25) inflation or deflation; (26) changes in interest rates; (27) compliance with regulations; (28) natural disasters, man-made mishaps and acts of terrorism that directly affect our operations or the regulations governing them; and (29) the other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the reports filed by SCANA with the SEC.

SCANA disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the meanings as set forth in the Company's most recent periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

