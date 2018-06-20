Scanalytics Inc. CEO to Speak on Smart Buildings to Silicon Valley IFMA

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Scanlin, CEO and co-founder of Scanalytics Inc., will share his knowledge of advancements in sensor technology during the International Facility Management Association meeting June 27 in Palo Alto, California.

Scanlin's presentation, "The Future of Sensor Technology and Smart Buildings is Here Today," will cover the history of sensor technology as it has grown from data collection to a tool capable of learning, adapting and making decisions as the human brain does.

"I'm always excited to speak with the facilities management audience. It is a group that knows exactly how buildings operate and has the best insight on how commercial space can be managed more efficiently, making it easy to discuss the integration of technology as a solution to filling gaps. The discussions always lead to pragmatic approaches to solving problems," Scanlin said.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. June 27 at the SAP Labs Palo Alto campus, 3410 Hillview Ave., Palo Alto, California, and will include an outdoor networking reception. IFMA professional and associate members can attend the event for free, while non-members can attend for $60.

About Scanalytics Inc.

Scanalytics Inc. is the leading Internet of Things company focused on sensor-fusion for physical environments that pioneered the smart-flooring sensor. Scanalytics helps future-proof buildings by using proprietary sensors that are embedded into permanent fixtures like floors and ceilings. These sensors, combined with other sensor data, give buildings the most granular, accurate, and consistent observation of space utilization so the building can automatically react to occupant behaviors. Scanalytics is making it possible for the built environment to have a "brain."

