Scanalytics Partners with Salt Flats, the World's First Innovation House, to Launch Spatial Science Consortium in Chicago's West Loop

Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT) and other disruptive technologies have provided unprecedented opportunities to collect data and understand how to improve user experience. While many virtual-based organizations benefit from data analytics easily gathered from websites and applications, those in the physical space – architects, designers, builders and material providers – typically rely on intuition and experience.

Atmos fills this gap by combining emerging spatial technologies with entrepreneurship, design thinking and the life sciences to gain a holistic, data-driven picture of our physical environment resulting in a new wave of tech – Spatial Intelligence (SI).

"I am personally very excited to apply what we have learned from Scanalytics in the smartbuilding space to a network of individuals and companies where intentional interactions will lead to real use cases in the built environment," said Joe Scanlin, Co-Founder and CEO of Scanalytics Inc. "We've already been lucky enough to see what happens when you put a researcher or data scientist in the room with an architect or building material provider like flooring or lighting. The fact that this will focus entirely on knowledge sharing and practical partnerships instead of selling sponsorships that push one technology over another, is going to lead to clear advancement in the field."

David Borlo, CEO of Salt Flats, added, "We are excited that Atmos has chosen the Salt Flats Innovation House as a living lab and experiment partner. We have opened all 45,000 sq ft of our innovation house to Atmos and look forward to running dozens of experiments to explore the science and data behind emerging technologies as they connect to the built environment."

More information about Atmos and its contributors will be available at Salt Flats and during Neocon the week of June 11.

About Atmos

Atmos is a Spatial Science Consortium founded to understand, advance and apply research and development on the built environment and its businesses, customers and occupants by combining emerging spatial technologies with entrepreneurship, design thinking and the life sciences to gain a holistic, data-driven picture of our physical environment. To learn more about Atmos, visit www.atmoschicago.com.

About Scanalytics

Powered by a team of scientists, engineers and retail experts, Scanalytics Inc. is the global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) sensor and software platforms focused on driving value through transforming physical environments by making them "intelligent". To learn more about Scanalytics, visit www.scanalyticsinc.com.

About Salt Flats

Salt Flats is an Innovation House creating the future with entrepreneurs, startups and corporations through a revolutionary business transformation process to explore, experiment and execute. Inside the Salt Flats Innovation House is a curated ecosystem that transforms teams, creates rapid learning and builds new business models. Business and culture transformation are the results of our services. To learn more about Salt Flats Innovation House, visit https://saltflats.co.

