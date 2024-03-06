Scanbot SDK's new RTU UI v.2.0 makes integrating barcode scanning into mobile apps easier than ever

BONN, Germany, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbot SDK has significantly improved the Ready-to-Use UI Components of its Barcode Scanner SDK for iOS and Android. This makes it easier for companies to provide their apps' end users with intuitive scanning interfaces without having to build them from the ground up.

Customizable UI components for specific needs

Scanbot SDK’s Barcode Scanning RTU UI v.2.0 (PRNewsfoto/Scanbot SDK GmbH)

The RTU UI v.2.0 comes with new configuration options to quickly adapt its visual appearance:

The new color palette feature

lets developers easily match the UI colors to the company branding, rather than configuring each UI component individually. Text elements such as the on-screen user guidance can be adapted in wording, position and color.

can be adapted in wording, position and color. Developers can choose how to display the top bar : transparent or filled.

: transparent or filled. Buttons for zoom, to switch cameras and for the built-in flashlight are now included out of the box as part of the new action bar.

Additionally, the Android Barcode Scanner SDK's UI components are now based on Jetpack Compose, the recommended UI toolkit for Android development.

Scanning modes for every use case

The RTU UI v.2.0 now supports multiple barcode scanning use cases:

Single barcode scanning with and without a confirmation dialog

with and without a confirmation dialog Multiple barcode scanning with either a barcode result list at the bottom of the scanning screen or a button that calls up the result list

with either a barcode result list at the bottom of the scanning screen or a button that calls up the result list Scan & Count to scan multiple barcodes at once and count repeated ones

Displaying product information right in the scanning interface

In some use cases, companies may want to display information tied to a barcode's value directly to the user. To accommodate this, the RTU UI v.2.0 can now show connected data right in the scanning interface.

This feature is also available for the SDK's AR Overlay, making it even easier for users to look up further information about the items they scan.

For example, connecting the SDK to an inventory management system enables users to point the camera at a product's barcode to reveal the remaining stock in the warehouse directly in the scanning interface.

More information about the Scanbot Barcode Scanner SDK and Scanbot SDK's other Mobile Data Capture solutions is available at scanbot.io.

