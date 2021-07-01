Scanbuy's Latest Trend Report Reveals 94% Growth in QR Code Usage in Q1 2021
Jul 01, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbuy, Inc., the global leader in mobile engagement and marketing, today released its quarterly trend report that summarizes consumer engagement activity during Q1 2021. The trend report shows 136% growth in unique consumers engagement, demonstrating continued strong growth of QR codes and mobile consumers engagement.
The report shows consumers worldwide are using their mobile devices to engage with brands more than ever. They are more familiar with QR codes now, and their expectations for fun experiences keep them engaging with codes. Within the United States, California, Texas, and New York are the top three most engaged states. Highlights from the Q1 2021 trend report include:
- The most popular type of consumer engagement experience was, brand promotions, gamification, app download, and custom content
- The top operating system was iOS with a 31.99% difference over Android users
- Industries who saw the most engagements included food and beverage, media and entertainment, electronics, and retailers
- Wednesday came in as the main scanning day of the week, and the most active scan times are between 1-2 pm and 6-7 pm
"QR codes continue to transform the world of marketing for brands and consumers alike," said Maryann Moschides, CMO and General Manager at Scanbuy. "Millions of mobile engagements show how eager consumers are to learn directly from brands. We are honored to work with marketers to integrate QR Codes into digital strategies, providing consumers with fun experiences, product information, app downloading, re-ordering, and much more."
In the study, Scanbuy analyzed millions of scans from QR Codes that were generated on the Scanbuy Mobile Engagement Platform.
To access the full Trend Report infographic, click here.
About Scanbuy, Inc.
Scanbuy is the global leader in developing mobile engagement solutions and services to empower companies to promote transparency, inspire action, and establish lasting loyalty with consumers. The Scanbuy suite of products consists of cloud-based platforms for engagement, product packaging, marketing, couponing, advertising, and much more. Our platforms are used by a wide variety of industries including retail, CPG, electronics, and restaurants to create, manage and monitor consumer engagements, SmartLabel transparency, manufacturing, supply chain, and business processes – http://www.scanbuy.com/.
CONTACT:
Maryann Moschides
Scanbuy
CMO & General Manager
212-278-0128
[email protected]
SOURCE Scanbuy, Inc.
Share this article