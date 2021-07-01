Scanbuy's Latest Trend Report Reveals 94% Growth in QR Code Usage in Q1 2021

"136% growth in unique consumers engagement, demonstrating continued strong growth of QR codes" Tweet this

The most popular type of consumer engagement experience was, brand promotions, gamification, app download, and custom content

The top operating system was iOS with a 31.99% difference over Android users

Industries who saw the most engagements included food and beverage, media and entertainment, electronics, and retailers

Wednesday came in as the main scanning day of the week, and the most active scan times are between 1-2 pm and 6-7 pm

"QR codes continue to transform the world of marketing for brands and consumers alike," said Maryann Moschides, CMO and General Manager at Scanbuy. "Millions of mobile engagements show how eager consumers are to learn directly from brands. We are honored to work with marketers to integrate QR Codes into digital strategies, providing consumers with fun experiences, product information, app downloading, re-ordering, and much more."

In the study, Scanbuy analyzed millions of scans from QR Codes that were generated on the Scanbuy Mobile Engagement Platform.

To access the full Trend Report infographic, click here.

About Scanbuy, Inc.

Scanbuy is the global leader in developing mobile engagement solutions and services to empower companies to promote transparency, inspire action, and establish lasting loyalty with consumers. The Scanbuy suite of products consists of cloud-based platforms for engagement, product packaging, marketing, couponing, advertising, and much more. Our platforms are used by a wide variety of industries including retail, CPG, electronics, and restaurants to create, manage and monitor consumer engagements, SmartLabel transparency, manufacturing, supply chain, and business processes – http://www.scanbuy.com/.

