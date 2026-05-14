Scandinavian Airlines Launches Multiple Forms of Payment Through ARC

New Feature Improves Flexibility for Travel Agencies and Customers

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) announced that Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has activated Multiple Forms of Payment (MFOP), expanding flexibility for travel agencies and customers processing GDS EDIFACT transactions through ARC's settlement platform.

With MFOP, SAS can now accept more than one form of payment in a single transaction. This includes support across sales, exchanges and refunds. The new feature provides agencies with smoother processing and greater control in how transactions are structured and reconciled.

"Airline retailing is evolving rapidly and payment flexibility is a critical part of that transformation," said Shelly Younger, ARC's Head of Offers and Settlement. "SAS's adoption of Multiple Forms of Payment gives agencies and travelers more choice while improving the accuracy and efficiency of settlement and reporting."

MFOP is a key component of ARC's broader investment to modernize reporting and settlement and is designed to support all airline retailing models across all channels. By enabling MFOP, SAS supports more complex and flexible payment scenarios, such as combining credit and debit cards, cash and other forms of payment within a single transaction. This capability is necessary as the industry shifts toward more dynamic offers, personalized pricing and order-based retailing.

ARC continues to work with airlines, agencies and stakeholders to expand MFOP adoption across the industry. As additional partners enable MFOP capabilities, ARC will notify participating agencies and update its airline participation resources.

For more information about ARC's reporting and settlement solutions, visit www.arccorp.com.

About ARC:

ARC's platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry and powering commercial decisions for airlines and their partners. Our trusted services fuel airline retailing, with ARC processing over $100 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving industry ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com .

Contact:

ARC Media Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)