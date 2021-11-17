Scandinavian Capital Markets is Democratizing the Asset Management Space

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever dreamed of being a professional trader or managing an investment fund but feel your location or lack of an ivy league education is holding you back? Financial market democratization is accelerating, and this company is taking it to a whole new level. Asset management firm Scandinavian Capital Markets has launched their funded trader program, offering capital to traders who can pass a simple exercise, regardless of their educational background or location.

Jamie Saettele, renowned market analyst and professional trader. Jamie is the Chief Technical Strategist for Scandinavian Capital Markets. Jamie Saettele began his career in October 2004 at FXCM in New York City. After starting out in sales, he went on to become the Senior Technical Strategist for DailyFX, writing market forecasts and providing research to clients on G-10 currencies, precious metals, and crude oil. Scandinavian Capital Markets was founded by Arif Alexander Ahmad, Michael Buchbinder, and a team of financial professionals. Originally established as a Wealth Management Company in 2011, Scandinavian Capital Markets obtained registration with the Swedish FSA a year later, to strategically focus on the Forex market. After 5 years of operation, we launched Sweden's first STP-ECN brokerage in 2017.

Internet connectivity, ease of access to educational resources and technological innovation are making location and qualifications irrelevant. You don't need to be in New York or London to be a money manager or trade for an asset management firm. Forex and cryptocurrency trading isn't taught at universities. Therefore, this opportunity is open to anyone, regardless of your educational background or location.

The funded trader program , recently launched by Scandinavian Capital Markets, offers up to $1,000,000 in funding. To be accepted into the program, traders must pass a simple assessment that demonstrates their trading capabilities.

Scandinavian Capital Markets started life as an asset management firm catering to high-net-worth investors looking for managed investment opportunities in the forex market. In recent years, Scandinavian Capital Markets has focused on making its boutique trading services more inclusive. The most recent initiative allows any trader to try out and become a trader for Scandinavian Capital Markets' money management division.

"Some of the most consistently profitable traders in the world aren't based on Wall Street or Canary Wharf; they're working from their homes, hundreds, even thousands of miles away from major financial centers. We're looking for the best traders out there to enhance our strategy portfolio," commented Jamie Saettele, Chief Technical Analyst at Scandinavian Capital Markets.

The assessment requires traders to generate 10% profit without exceeding a daily 4% loss or a 5% account drawdown. There is no deadline to complete the assessment. When a trader passes the assessment, they're given at least $25,000 to manage. If their account performs strongly, as much as $1,000,000 will be allocated, increasing their opportunity to earn from performance fees.

Traders accepted into the program will manage the capital of Scandinavian Capital Markets and its investors. Profitable traders retain 75% of the profits generated on the accounts. Traders who are consistently profitable with the firm's capital will also be eligible to trade larger capital amounts and truly become professional asset managers.

Every trader is encouraged to register for an assessment. There is no limit to how often traders can perform an assessment, and failures will not impact eligibility once they succeed. Interested traders can learn more about the funded trader program at the company's website .

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers clients a gateway to the highly desirable Swedish forex trading environment offering traders state-of-the-art trading infrastructure, the best possible trading conditions and access to a trader dashboard to monitor key performance indicators and earnings. The company is authorized by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen, Registration No. 80438).

