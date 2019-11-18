Scandinavian ChemoTech and its CEO Mohan Frick Participates and Presents at the Emerging Medtech Summit in California, USA

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian ChemoTech and its CEO Mohan Frick has been selected to present its Tumour Specific Electroporation at the Emerging Medtech Summit in California, USA. An event bringing together the top strategists, investors, and innovators within the Medtech industry.

The summit is a 3-day event where ChemoTech and other medical device companies will present their innovations to some of the largest medical device companies and institutional investors, such as: Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Wells Fargo, China Bio Group and many others.

After ChemoTech's unique platform for Tumour Specific Electroporation recently was granted two very important patents, ChemoTech actively searches for strategic alliances and collaborations for licensing its Tumour Specific Electroporation platform.

"We feel honoured to have received the opportunity to present our company and our platform to an audience of this dignity. It's going to be very interesting to see what kind of attention we can achieve during this summit", says Mohan Frick, CEO of Scandinavian ChemoTech.

The Emerging MedTech summit will take place at the Ritz - Carlton in Laguna Niguel California 18th to 20th of February 2020.

