Scandinavian ChemoTech Expands its Presence in the Philippines by Signing a Distribution Agreement Focusing on the Public Healthcare System

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Today, ChemoTech has signed a distribution agreement with BASEMED KARE Inc. (BASEMED), and thereby increased its efforts to establish a stronger market presence in the Public Healthcare of the Philippines.

BASEMED is a company specialised in distribution and clinical development of Interventional cancer care, an expertise that is very suitable for ChemoTech's IQwave™ business. The management of BASEMED has more than 20 years of experience in the field of Oncology equipment and applications.

BASEMED's focus will primarily be to address the public healthcare system and hospitals in the Philippines. The agreement with BASEMED also includes a few of the larger Corporate Hospital groups.

By signing this contract, ChemoTech secures a commercial order from BASEMED KARE Inc.

För mer information vänligen kontakta:

Mohan Frick, VD

Tele: +46(0)10-218-93-03

Mail: info@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Tel: +46-40-200-250

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

