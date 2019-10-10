Scandinavian ChemoTech Obtains Two Patent Approvals for the key Features of the Technical Platform Tumour Specific Electroporation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian ChemoTech (ChemoTech) has today announced that the company has received the final notice from the Swedish patent Authorities (PRV) for two of its patent applications. These new patents will create a fundamental protection of the unique technology platform that the company has innovated which is the backbone both for the device IQwave as well as the company's R&D portfolio.

ChemoTech is a Swedish medtech company that has developed a technology platform to offer cancer patients who cannot be treated with conventional methods access to a new treatment alternative, Dynamic-ElectroEnhanced Chemotherapy (D-EECT).

More specifically, the two patents involve many different unique technical solutions which are very critical for the innovation of the Tumour Specific Electroporation. One of the most important features that now has received a patent protection, is the unique dynamic features that protects the treated tissue from Irreversible Electroporation that can result in an unwanted ablation. This feature is designed to reduce the risks of inflammatory side-effects and improve the immunological response that was observed in the latest publication; Gurusamy et al (2018) Dynamic-Electro Enhanced Chemotherapy brings relief to palliative patients with large tumour burden. Trends in Cancer Research 13. p.29-41.

"This is a major mile-stone for ChemoTech as this will secure and safeguard both our current platform and any future development projects based on our platform, from infringements", says Mohan Frick, CEO of ChemoTech.

These two new patents also protect the company's innovation of the Ergonomic Hand-Probe with multi-dimensioned electrode-positions, a feature that reduces the cost of care when using the IQwave D-EECT System this since you only need one type of Hand-Probe to enable the treatment for both lager and smaller cancer lesions.

Even if ChemoTech has received the final notice, it can take up to 6 months before the final patent letter is being issued from the Authorities (PRV).

The Innovators are: Prf em. Bertil Persson and Mohan Frick

Commercial rights for these patents belong to: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB

Countries: Sweden, but will be followed by applications in other regions

Patent time: 20 years

Svensk version av pressmeddelandet

Scandinavian ChemoTech erhåller två patentgodkännanden som skyddar nyckelegenskaper hos bolagets teknologiska plattform Tumörspecifik Elektroporation

Scandinavian ChemoTech meddelar idag att bolaget har mottagit ett finalt godkännande från svenska patent och registreringsverket (PRV) för två av bolagets patentansökningar. Dessa nya patent skapar ett fundamentalt skydd för bolagets unika teknologiplattform och som är grunden för applikationen IQwave samt för företagets FoU-portfölj.

ChemoTech är ett svenskt medicinteknikföretag som utvecklat en teknologiplattform för att kunna ge patienter som inte kan behandlas med konventionella metoder tillgång till ett nytt behandlingsalternativ, Dynamic-ElectroEnhanced Chemotherapy (D-EECT).

Mer specifikt skyddar de två patenten flera olika unika teknologiska lösningar, vilka är mycket betydelsefulla för den innovation, Tumörspecifik Elektroporation, som bolaget står bakom. En av de viktigaste funktionerna involverar de dynamiska egenskaperna i plattformen ChemoTech utvecklat och som skyddar den behandlade vävnaden från icke-reversibel elektroporation, som skapas av en okontrollerad strömnivå och som också kan resultera i en oönskad ablation. Denna funktion är framtagen för att reducera risken för inflammatoriska bieffekter och för att förbättra den immunologiska responsen som beskrivs i den senaste publikationen; Gurusamy et al (2018) Dynamic-Electro Enhanced Gurusamy et al (2018) Dynamic-Electro Enhanced Chemotherapy brings relief to palliative patients with large tumour burden. Trends in Cancer Research 13. p.29-41.

"Detta är en mycket viktig milstolpe för ChemoTech eftersom det kommer att säkra och skydda både vår nuvarande plattform och alla framtida utvecklingsprojekt som delar denna plattform, från intrång", säger Mohan Frick, vd för ChemoTech.

Dessa två nya patent skyddar även ChemoTechs innovation; den ergonomiska handenheten med sin multidimensionella elektrod-positionering, en funktion som reducerar behandlingskostnaderna vid användning av IQwave, detta då man enbart behöver en typ av handenhet för att kunna behandla både stora och mindre cancertumörer.

Även om ChemoTech har mottagit ett finalt godkännande, så kan det ta upp till 6 månader innan det finala patentbrevet utfärdats ifrån Patentverket (PRV).

Skapare: Prf em. Bertil Persson och Mohan Frick

Kommersiella rättigheter för dessa patent tillhör: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB

Länder: Sverige, som kommer att följas upp med ansökningar för andra länder

Patenttid: 20 år

For more info please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

+46 (0)10-218-93-00

info@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, Tel: +46-40-200-250,

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

This information is such information which Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) are obligated to make public according to EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted by the agency of above stated contact person, to be made public on 10th of October 2019 at 15.30 (CET).

Svensk MAR text

Denna information är sådan information som Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 10 oktober 2019 kl 15.30 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/chemotech/r/scandinavian-chemotech-obtains-two-patent-approvals-for-the-key-features-of-the-technical-platform-t,c2929977

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ChemoTech