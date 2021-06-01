Scandinavian Designs Furniture Opens New San Rafael, CA Showroom

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian Designs Furniture has announced the opening of its newest showroom in San Rafael, CA. Moving from their historic location on 4th Street, which had long been a staple for modern home furnishings in Marin County and beyond, the new location is just off Highway 101 at 600 Francisco Boulevard West in San Rafael. The new 37,000 square foot location has allowed the retailer to double the size of their showroom space. Renovations include key architectural upgrades such as wide-plank oak floors and a custom walnut backdrop framing a newly-remodeled sales counter.

"Gone are the days of navigating a multi-leveled showroom." says Katherine Haliski, General Manager of Sales and Customer Experience at Scandinavian Designs. "The newly renovated San Rafael showroom, formerly a Toys "Я" Us location, showcases a large floor plan that is far easier to navigate. Customers and employees alike are already enjoying the benefits of this new space, which includes easy accessibility from Highway 101, ample free parking and easy customer pickups."

"This move is about improving and elevating the customer's in-store shopping experience." says Cody Eide, Senior Director of Scandinavian Designs. "After almost 58 years of business in San Rafael, our modern furniture has become a staple for so many in this area. The fresh redesign of the new San Rafael showroom invites both longtime and new customers to enjoy an easy shopping experience filled with inspiration for modern interior design."

Three generations of Marin natives have sought out Scandinavian Designs furniture. The clean lines and streamlined styles of these designs go hand in hand with classic Californian style. Inside the spacious new showroom, shoppers will find a wide variety of Scandinavian-inspired designs. The showcased collections feature modern furniture that blends easily with bold contemporary designs, carefully-crafted rustic industrial pieces, and timeless Mid-Century Modern styles.

HIRING NOW! Scandinavian Designs is still hiring at this new San Rafael location: 600 Francisco Blvd West, San Rafael CA, 94901. Don't pass up this exciting opportunity to become a member of a dynamic, growing team. Learn more on their Careers Page: https://scandinaviandesigns.com/pages/careers-at-scandinavian-designs

About Scandinavian Designs Furniture

Founded in San Rafael, CA in 1963, Scandinavian Designs is a family business with furniture showrooms in many vibrant cities across much of the country. Scandinavian Designs strives to deliver the best customer service and the finest quality products at an exceptional value.

