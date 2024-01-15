ScandiNova celebrates major achievement: 3000 new-generation pulse modulators delivered

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScandiNova proudly announces the successful shipment of its 3000th solid-state pulse modulator unit from the production facility in Uppsala, Sweden.

Niklas Edling, CEO at ScandiNova, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The delivery of the 3000th modulator marks a significant milestone for ScandiNova. I am immensely proud of our team's accomplishments and deeply thankful to our outstanding customers who continue to place their trust in our company."

Founded in 2001, ScandiNova has solidified its position as a key player in the industry, with over 200 customers in more than 50 countries. The high-voltage pulse modulators and RF units provided by the company serve as a crucial power source for new generation systems in cancer therapy, scientific research, cargo scanning, radar, and various industrial applications. Customers include renowned companies and institutes such as Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, and CERN.   

ScandiNova's groundbreaking technological advancements have revolutionized industry norms, fostering advancements in diverse applications. The key advantages offered by their pulsed power solutions include enhanced performance, reduced footprint and energy consumption, and a lowered total cost of ownership, mainly due to high uptime and minimized consumables. The shift from traditional tube-based technology to solid-state based technology has proven to be a game-changer.

Niklas Edling emphasized, "Our unique technology not only enhances performance but also plays a vital role in reducing energy consumption. With this milestone, we are one step closer to our vision that all users of pulsed power choose modern technology."

