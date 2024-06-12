UPPSALA, Sweden, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScandiNova Group is proud to announce its participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.

"We are honored to be part of this significant global initiative. This step allows us to take greater responsibility and work more intensively towards setting the standard for sustainable and responsible business alongside the other members," said Niklas Edling, CEO of ScandiNova Group.

In the past year, ScandiNova has broadened its approach to sustainability by implementing several initiatives focused on Green Technology, Health & Safety, and Governance & Compliance. In early 2024, we appointed a new Head of Sustainability, Quality, and Communications to lead these efforts.

ScandiNova express its commitment to making the UNGC a part of its strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. Further on, the company will, on an annual basis, report on its contributions to the UNGC policy and principles.

The UNGC is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to act in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UNGC is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 local networks.

Media & Communications

Erik Sundström

Head of Communications

[email protected]

+46 70 395 33 95

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scandinova-systems-ab/r/scandinova-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact,c3999535

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11304/3999535/2859786.pdf News_ ScandiNova joins United Nations Global Compact_240611 https://news.cision.com/scandinova-systems-ab/i/participant-cop-digital-card,c3309588 Participant COP-digital-card

SOURCE ScandiNova Systems AB