ScandiNova strengthens RF offering with acquisition of Microwave Amps

ScandiNova Systems AB

02 Jun, 2023, 01:24 ET

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScandiNova Systems AB, a leading provider of high-end pulsed power systems, today announced the acquisition of Microwave Amps, a renowned producer of advanced RF amplifiers used in high energy physics, medtech, radar, and various industrial applications. This strategic move by ScandiNova aims to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its Radio Frequency (RF) offering to align with future goals.

"We are delighted to welcome Microwave Amps to the ScandiNova family. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategy of enhancing our position in integrated power systems for medtech, industry, and science customers," said Niklas Edling, CEO of ScandiNova. "Microwave Amps' expertise and products in RF amplifiers will significantly boost our offering in RF systems and contribute to our commitment to excellence."

Neil Richardson, Managing Director at Microwave Amps, expressed his enthusiasm for the milestone, stating, "I am very pleased with this important development and proud to be a part of the ScandiNova group. This collaboration will strengthen our company's future growth and open up exciting market opportunities."

Microwave Amps' products will be integrated as sub-components in ScandiNova's existing RF systems, expanding the company's product range and providing customers with a more comprehensive solution. Both companies target similar market segments, benefiting customers by offering a stronger combined portfolio.

As ScandiNova experiences a robust growth phase, the acquisition of Microwave Amps brings the company's total employee count to over 200 and paves the way for further expansion.

About Microwave Amps

For over 30 years Microwave Amps has manufactured solid-state amplifiers for industrial, scientific and defence applications. Utilizing the very latest semiconductor technologies, class-leading performance has been provided to customers with exacting requirements. Its designs are operational on land, air, at sea and in orbit with an exceptional reliability record. Power amplifiers offering outputs of a few watts to tens of kW are available, from VHF to X-band and beyond, all designed and manufactured at its Bristol facility in UK

For more information, please visit: https://microwaveamps.co.uk/

About ScandiNova

With a rich legacy of expertise and innovation, ScandiNova has established itself as a world leader in the development and production of high-end critical subsystems for MedTech, Industrial, and Science applications. The company's product range includes high-voltage pulse modulators, radio frequency (RF) systems, power amplifiers, precision power supplies, magnets, and coils.

Operating on a global scale, ScandiNova exports more than 95% of its production to clients in over 50 countries, predominantly in Europe, Asia, and North America. Founded in 2001 by individuals with extensive commercial and technical experience in pulsed-power applications, ScandiNova Systems AB has continually pushed the boundaries of technological advancement.

The ScandiNova group consists of ScandiNova, Scanditronix Magnet, and IECO. With its headquarters based in Uppsala, Sweden, the company has a dedicated workforce of 200 employees, complemented by sales representatives strategically located in key regions worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.scandinovasystems.com

