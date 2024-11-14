ScandiNova unveils M060 - high performance air-cooled magnetron modulator for weather radar, MedTech, and industrial applications

Higher power level and repetition rate, enhanced diagnostics, and improved performance

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScandiNova Systems AB ("ScandiNova"), a global leader in high-voltage pulsed power systems, today announces the launch of the M060, an upgraded version of its smallest air-cooled magnetron pulse modulator with single-phase AC power operation. It's designed for seamless integration into weather radar systems, MedTech and various industrial applications.

"We are very proud to add the M060 to our product range, which exemplifies our dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that enhance our customers' operational efficiency and performance," said Niklas Edling, CEO of ScandiNova Systems.

Optimized to drive a wide range of magnetron models with peak RF power of up to 2 MW, the M060 is engineered for adaptability across diverse environments. The modulator leverages cutting-edge technology and includes the following key features:

Higher average modulator power of up to 1.5 kW.

Faster pulse repetition rate of up to 2,400 Hz, ideal for demanding applications like weather radar.

Enhanced diagnostics providing more precise system monitoring.

New built-in RF digitizer for improved accuracy and control.

Enhanced pulse tuning for increased performance, fast optimization, and simplified installation.

ScandiNova's commitment to innovation continues to reshape the pulsed power industry by offering compact, reliable, and precision-engineered systems that improve uptime, control, performance, and energy efficiency. With the introduction of the M060, ScandiNova continues advancing the next generation of high-performance pulse modulators and RF solutions.

CONTACT:

Media & Communications

Erik Sundström

Head of Communications

[email protected]

+46 70 395 33 95

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scandinova-systems-ab/r/scandinova-unveils-m060---high-performance-air-cooled-magnetron-modulator-for-weather-radar--medtech,c4066648

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11304/4066648/3115386.pdf Press Release M060 launch_241114 https://news.cision.com/scandinova-systems-ab/i/scandinova-m060-modulator,c3352079 ScandiNova M060 modulator

SOURCE ScandiNova Systems AB