Scandit Listed as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report 'Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless'

The report states that, "Enterprise mobility has become mainstream, at least for knowledge workers… Technologies such as wearable devices can drive a more direct impact on the day-to-day duties of these workers, making up for the potential higher cost of the solutions. Many innovations are fueled by image recognition/processing, typically taking place locally on a mobile device, using the input from a smartphone camera or from the camera of a wearable device such as smartglasses… The process improvement lies in then overlaying relevant, actionable, information for the frontline worker, documenting what's happening, reducing transaction time and decreasing errors in the process…"

Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit, said, "We feel being included in a Gartner Cool Vendor report is a very significant moment for Scandit. We believe it demonstrates the importance of enhanced image capture and augmented reality technology, incorporated into smart devices, helping businesses gain efficiencies and increased sales and productivity. Whether in retail, parcel and post, logistics, or manufacturing, these smart device-based technologies are already transforming the way many organizations are able to improve their customer service, data collection and business processes."

The Gartner report referenced in this press release is: 'Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless' (8 May, 2018) by Leif-Olof Wallin, Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, David Groombridge.

