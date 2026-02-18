SCANGRIP Introduces Danish-made Work Lights for Trade Professionals

High-quality Lights Improve Job Site Safety and Efficiency

MEQUON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCANGRIP, Europe's leading manufacturer of cutting-edge LED work lights for professionals, has introduced three new products to the North American market – AREA 10 CONNECT, NOVA 10 CONNECT and VEGA 4 CONNECT.

The Danish-made, AREA 10 CONNECT work light from SCNAGRIP has a number of features designed with professionals in mind. Its 240 LEDs deliver even light distribution and bright illumination without flicker and its 6,000 CCT (Kelvin) enhances visibility and detail.

"A good work light makes a significant difference since it can help professionals complete a job better, faster and safer," says Martin Petersen, CEO of SCANGRIP. "It's important to pick the light solution that delivers the best working conditions for the task at hand instead of settling for a random light. SCANGRIP lights combine energy-efficient LED technology, user-centric design, quality materials and durable construction to meet the rigorous demands of trade professionals."

One of SCANGRIP's signature innovations is its CONNECT battery technology. To eliminate the need for another battery on the job site, SCANGRIP developed a unique CONNECTOR that is compatible with all 18 V/20 V battery packs from leading power tool brands. Users simply order the specific CONNECTOR for their battery pack, attach it to the SCANGRIP light and insert the compatible battery. The adapters are available on the U.S. SCANGRIP website. SCANGRIP lights are directly compatible with METABO/CAS battery system 18 V – no CONNECTOR is needed.

The SCANGRIP website site for North America is us.scangrip.com.

AREA 10 CONNECT

For precision work, it provides a diffused and uniform light of up to 10,000 lumen and can change between 360◦ and 180◦ illumination. A built-in dimmer function provides five different light output levels – 10%, 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%. Plus, an integrated BLUETOOTH light control allows users to turn it on and off and adjust the light output via the SCANGRIP app.

The AREA 10 CONNECT is made from reinforced plastic and can handle demanding job site hazards. In addition, the unit is IP65 rated, meaning it is completely dust-tight and protected against low-pressure water jets from any direction. It can also operate in a wide temperature range from -10° to +40°C.

Its compact design, light weight and carrying handle make the AREA 10 CONNECT easy to transport. A hook is included for flexible positioning, and the unit can be mounted on the SCANGRIP TRIPOD accessory, which is sold separately.

Run times vary based on the battery and level of use. For long workdays, an internal back-up battery provides 50 extra minutes at 1,000 lumen. Beyond that, the POWER SUPPLY CONNECT accessory converts the light into a corded model.

NOVA 10 CONNECT

The NOVA 10 CONNECT is a versatile, high-performance floodlight that trade professionals can count on. It features the latest CoB LED technology, providing up to 10,000 lumen. CoB stands for "Chip on Board" and refers to a single device with many LED chips mounted on a substrate, that then emit a bright white light. In addition, NOVA 10 CONNECT's 6,000 CCT (Kelvins) enhance visibility and detail.

Thanks to its sturdy build and a stand on the back, it can be positioned wherever it's needed – on the floor, table, ladder or another surface. It can also be mounted on the SCANGRIP TRIPOD, which is an optional accessory. Another accessory is a large diffuser to spread and soften the light, allowing it to illuminate an entire workspace.

For quick and easy job site adjustments, the SCANGRIP app can control and turn on/off up to four work lights. A built-in dimmer function adjusts the light output to five different levels – 10%, 25%, 50%, 75% and 100% illumination. In addition, NOVA 10 CONNECT is designed with a display showing battery capacity and lumen output level.

Made from reinforced plastic, NOVA 10 CONNECT is extremely sturdy and IP 65 rated, meaning it is completely dust-tight and protected against low-pressure water jets from any direction.

Run times vary based on the battery and level of use. For long workdays, an internal back-up battery provides one extra hour at 1,000 lumen. Beyond that, the POWER SUPPLY CONNECT accessory converts the light into a corded model.

VEGA 4 CONNECT

The VEGA 4 CONNECT is a powerful, yet lightweight, 4,000 lumen LED floodlight that delivers a uniform, non-blinding light. Its large dispersion makes it ideal for new construction and remodeling work and its 6,000 CCT (Kelvin) enhances visibility and detail.

It features a two-level light output (50% and 100%) and an adjustable stand so users can control the amount and angle of the light they need. A tripod stand is also available as an optional accessory.

Run times vary based on the battery and level of use. Typically, it can operate for up to five hours at 4,000 lumen. Beyond that, the POWER SUPPLY CONNECT accessory converts the light into a corded model.

Background

SCANGRIP is part of the Hultafors Group NA portfolio of premium professional brands. Hultafors Group NA is part of Hultafors Group, a global company based in Göteborg, Sweden, that offers superior brands designed and manufactured specifically for tradespeople.

In addition to SCANGRIP, the Hultafors Group brands include Johnson Level, CLC Work Gear, Hultafors Tools, Martinez Tools, Snickers Workwear, Solid Gear Footwear, Hellberg Safety, W.steps and Hults Bruk.

