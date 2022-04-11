Scania appeals against judgment by the EU General Court in the case of alleged violations of EU antitrust rules

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a judgment rendered earlier this year, the General Court of the EU found in favour of the EU Commission that Scania had violated EU antitrust rules. Scania has now appealed against this judgment, to the European Court of Justice.

On 27 September 2017, the European Commission adopted a decision holding Scania liable to pay a fine of more than 880 MEUR for allegedly having participated in inappropriate exchanges of information and collusion with other European truck manufacturers with regard to pricing and the introduction of emissions technologies during the period of 1997-2011.

Scania appealed to the General Court later the same year. On 2 February 2022, the General Court rendered a judgment that confirmed the EU Commission's findings against Scania, dismissed Scania's appeal entirely and upheld the amount of fines as set by the EU Commission.

Scania still contests all findings of the EU Commission, as subsequently confirmed by the General Court, and maintains that the company neither entered into any pan-European agreement with other manufacturers with regard to pricing, nor colluded to delay the introduction of new engines compliant with EU legislation for exhaust emissions.

Scania therefore filed an appeal on 8 April 2022 against the General Court's judgment, to the European Court of Justice as the last court of instance in the EU.

