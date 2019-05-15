Scania Delivers 520 Vehicles for Zoomlion's Truck Mounted Pumps

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Scania has agreed with Zoomlion Concrete Machinery to deliver 170 vehicles for truck mounted pumps. This order is in addition to the 350 vehicles delivered earlier this year.

"We have a long-standing collaboration with Zoomlion, the world-leading manufacturer of concrete machinery, dating back more than ten years," says Alexander Vlaskamp, Head of Trucks at Scania. "It is certainly gratifying that our products are meeting the high standards demanded by Zoomlion."

The latest order is for 150 Scania P 450 8x4 trucks, for 56-metre pumps, and 20 Scania P 450 10x4 trucks for 62–67-metre pumps.

Since the collaboration was first established in 2007, Scania has delivered 3,300 vehicles to the Chinese manufacturer with exceptional deliveries in 2012 of 1,350 vehicles.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, based in Changsha, Hunan Province, is one of the world's largest construction machinery enterprises with a broad range of products for agricultural, construction, energy, environmental and transport applications.

