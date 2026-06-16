Scania hands over first hybrid truck to FMV in joint development project

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania is handing over the first of three hybrid trucks to FMV (the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration) as part of a joint development project. The vehicles will be evaluated by the Swedish Armed Forces across the three service branches and will contribute to increased knowledge of how hybrid technology can be used to meet military requirements.

The first handover takes place in connection with Eurosatory in Paris. FMV has purchased three hybrid trucks from Scania as part of a joint development project, with the aim of testing and further developing the technology in close dialogue between industry, authority and end user.

The hybrid trucks will be used to better understand the opportunities that electrified powertrains can bring to military applications. These include fuel-efficient operation, the possibility of silent movement using electric propulsion, and the ability to use the vehicle's battery and generator to supply power to external equipment, such as command posts, sensor equipment or temporary camps.

Scania's hybrid solution is a plug-in parallel hybrid, where the combustion engine and electric motor can power the vehicle either separately or together. This provides flexibility across different types of missions and environments. The electric motor contributes instant torque, strong manoeuvrability at low speeds and the possibility of silent movement for limited periods. The electric range is approximately 70 to 80 kilometres, depending on use, load and conditions.

The vehicle can also be used as a mobile energy platform. This means it can supply electricity to external equipment even when the vehicle is stationary, something that is becoming increasingly important in modern defence operations where command, sensors, communications and other equipment require reliable power supply close to the operational area.

Today, diesel generators are often used to supply power to external equipment. The difference with a battery solution is that power can be supplied completely silently, creating new opportunities in environments where acoustic signature and detection risk need to be reduced.

The battery capacity of the current solution is 208 kWh. At around 75 percent state of charge, this corresponds to approximately 156 kWh of available energy. The vehicle can provide around four hours of continuous AC power supply, and the battery can be charged from 0 to 100 percent using the combustion engine in approximately 45 to 60 minutes at idle.

"The defence sector is facing changing requirements, where power supply, mobility and flexibility are becoming increasingly important. Through this cooperation with FMV, we can develop and evaluate hybrid technology under real conditions, while also demonstrating how Scania's industrial capability can contribute to future defence solutions," says Stefano Fedel, Head of Scania Commercial.

Scania is now exploring how the production of hybrid trucks for defence applications can be industrialised, with the aim of making the solution part of the company's modular system. This would enable the technology to be adapted to different vehicle configurations, missions and defence customer requirements.

"We see clear potential for hybrid solutions in heavy military vehicles. It is about combining robustness and mobility with new opportunities for power supply and quieter operation. For Scania, this is an important step in the development of future defence solutions," says Fedel.

The project strengthens the collaboration between FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces and Scania around the heavy wheeled vehicles of the future. For FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces, the vehicles provide an opportunity to test the technology operationally. For Scania, the project provides valuable knowledge in the work to develop hybrid solutions that can be scaled up and adapted to the requirements of the defence sector.

Facts about the hybrid truck

Category Technical description Powertrain The vehicle uses a plug-in parallel hybrid solution, where the combustion engine and electric motor power the wheels either separately or together. Electric propulsion The electric motor enables silent movement for limited periods and provides instant torque, improving manoeuvrability at low speeds and in demanding environments. Electric range Approximately 70 to 80 kilometres, depending on use, load and conditions. Battery capacity 208 kWh. At around 75 percent state of charge, this corresponds to approximately 156 kWh of available energy. Charging with combustion engine Charging from 0 to 100 percent using the combustion engine takes approximately 45 to 60 minutes at idle. Continuous AC power supply Approximately four hours of continuous AC power supply, depending on power output and usage profile. Power and torque The electric part of the powertrain provides up to 290 kW for shorter periods and maximum torque of 2,800 Nm. Nominal electric power is approximately 200 kW. External power supply The vehicle can use its battery and generator to supply power to external equipment, such as command posts, sensors, communication systems, temporary camps or other payloads. Silent power supply Today, diesel generators are often used to supply power to external equipment. By using the vehicle's battery solution, power can be supplied completely silently, reducing acoustic signature and potentially lowering the risk of detection. Power outlets and voltage levels The vehicle supplies both 400 V and 230 V AC via outlets on the vehicle. There are no outlets for supplying DC power to external equipment. PTO and power take-off The power take-off can be used during charging, when stationary, during manoeuvring and while driving. It enables up to 60 kW of electric power in the current solution and up to 220 kW of mechanical power. Modularity Scania explores how the technology can be industrialised and integrated into the company's modular system, to be adapted to different vehicle configurations and military missions. Operational benefit The hybrid solution is particularly relevant for military missions where high mobility needs to be combined with substantial power demand, rapid response and the possibility of independent power supply in the field.

Learn more about Scania's defence solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

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SOURCE Scania