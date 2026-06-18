Scania signs agreement for new biogas buses in intercity operations

Transport operator Nobina will introduce 27 new Scania biogas buses into service on behalf of public transport authority Skånetrafiken. With low noise levels and low emissions, the vehicles underline the parties' continued commitment to sustainable public transport.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biogas is a renewable fuel produced from waste products, providing both CO₂ reductions and increased security in terms of fuel supply. A large part of Sweden's compressed biogas is produced locally, which means value creation occurs close to where the fuel is used.

The biogas buses will be introduced into service on the Malmö-Lund/Kristianstad routes and are specifically designed to Skånetrafiken's requirements. They are specified to fit longer journeys by including coach seats, a toilet, and additional interior options. Along with low noise levels from the biogas powertrain, passengers will be able to enjoy a high level of comfort.

With the order, the fleet of Scania biogas buses in traffic for Skånetrafiken continues to grow, while strengthening the long-term investments in renewable fuels already done in the region. But the decision to go with Scania was also based on positive experiences from the current collaboration and ongoing operations.

"Sustainability is important to us, and the vehicles should also be easy to own. This is important for our drivers, our passengers, and for our mission to deliver reliable transport every day," says Helena Ericson, Fleet Manager at Nobina.

The buses will be bodybuilt by Irizar, and be a Scania Irizar i4 model, marking the premiere of this particular model in public transport operations in Sweden. Although it is new to the Swedish market, Scania and Irizar have already seen success with the i4 in several European countries, especially in Southern Europe, where biogas is also quite commonly used.

"Biogas is a circular and locally produced solution that provides great climate benefits here and now. With the Scania Irizar i4, Nobina will receive a modern and comfortable bus that is quiet, energy-efficient and well-suited for regional travel. We are proud to continue to contribute to the sustainable development of public transport in the Skåne region," says Rutger Hörndahl, Key Account Manager, Scania Sverige.

The buses will be delivered in close collaboration with Irizar's representative in Sweden, LECAB Lastbilar AB, ensuring a safe process from all the way from production to delivery and start of operation.

Explore Scania's range of buses for urban and travel operations.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Siöström

Marketing Communications Manager, People Transport Solutions

Phone: +46 8 55 37 18 45

E-mail: [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-signs-agreement-for-new-biogas-buses-in-intercity-operations,c4364611

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SOURCE Scania