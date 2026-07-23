Scania Performance Summary April - June 2026

Strong quarter with increased demand and growth in services

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary of the second quarter 2026:

Sales revenue increased by 6 percent to SEK 53.1 billion (49.9)

Adjusted return on sales was 11.6 percent (9.8)

Deliveries increased by 7 percent to 26,274 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 265 units (117)

Order intake increased by 41 percent to 28,743 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 321 units (156)

The second quarter was driven by strong customer demand and a growing services business. Scania continued to invest in the technologies, products and industrial capabilities that will strengthen its competitiveness and shape the future of transport.

Sales revenue increased compared with the same period last year. Profitability improved, with higher truck deliveries, a favourable product mix, continued cost efficiencies and the growing services business. These factors more than offset increased R&D investments and the expenses related to the ramp-up of Scania's industrial hub in China.

Truck order intake increased significantly, mainly driven by strong activity in Brazil through the Move Brazil loan programme and the continued ramp-up of the NEXT ERA tractor range in China. Truck deliveries increased compared with the same period last year. The delivery flow challenges experienced at the beginning of the year have improved.

Scania's focus on challenging the cost base and improving efficiency is strengthening the resilience of the business. This gives Scania the financial strength and flexibility to continue investing in the technologies, products and industrial capabilities that will shape the future of transport.

"Scania performed strongly during the second quarter. Achieving this against a backdrop of macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainty, and an increasingly competitive global market is especially encouraging. It reflects our strong customer offering and the trust placed in Scania as a long-term partner," says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania and TRATON Group.

Further reading

Read Scania's Q2 2026 Performance Summary and the full CEO comment here:

https://www.scania.com/performance-summary



Scania's full financial performance can be found in the segment reporting of TRATON Group's interim statement.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

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The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-second-quarterly-report-2026,c3550695 Scania second quarterly report 2026 https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-second-quarterly-report-2026--full-size-image-,c3550696 Scania second quarterly report 2026 (full size image)

SOURCE Scania