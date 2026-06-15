Scania launches Protected Cab at Eurosatory 2026

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania strengthens its defence offering with the introduction of a modular protected cab at Eurosatory 2026. Developed for resilient and mission-critical defence logistics, the protected cab combines crew protection, mobility and operational availability in a solution built within Scania's modular system.

Presented for the first time at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, the protected cab enables defence customers to specify protected vehicles without moving to a separate platform. It marks a new performance step in Scania's modular system and reflects the company's continued development of robust, reliable and adaptable transport solutions for modern defence and total defence requirements.

"Defence logistics and transport resilience are becoming increasingly important for armed forces and societies across Europe and beyond. With the protected cab, Scania combines protection and operational capability with the modularity, reliability and support systems already proven across our global transport ecosystem," says Stefano Fedel, Head of Scania Commercial.

In defence operations, transport capability is a prerequisite for military effectiveness and societal resilience. Vehicles must be able to operate in demanding environments, support critical logistics and remain available throughout long service lives.

The protected cab is intended for operations where the crew must be able to perform safely and effectively while the vehicle continues to support the mission in demanding terrain, challenging weather and around-the-clock use. The cab environment is designed to support driver alertness, manoeuvrability and control when the operational situation is complex.

The solution enhances crew survivability through ballistic and blast protection features, while preserving visibility, ergonomics and the familiar Scania driver environment. It enables integration of mission-specific systems, equipment and bodywork.

Protection levels can be configured to operational requirements and mission profiles. The product is fully compliant with STANAG 4569 Level 1–3.

A key feature of the concept is its modular approach to protection and vehicle configuration. Customers can configure vehicles according to mission requirements and operational phases, supporting both training and operational readiness within the same vehicle architecture.

The protected cab is available for 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 configurations and is designed to fulfil strategic mobility requirements, including UIC GA train tunnel profile. This gives customers flexibility over time and contributes to efficient use of protected resources.

By maintaining commonality across fleets, driver environments and maintenance systems, customers can adapt vehicles for different missions without losing core Scania characteristics such as robustness, driver focus and operational efficiency.

"The new modular protected cab is not a separate platform outside the Scania system. It is developed according to the same principles that define Scania's approach to modularity, uptime and operational efficiency. That gives customers a scalable and adaptable solution with strong long-term support," says Sara Forsberg, CTO and Head of Scania R&D.

The truck with protected cab is built within Scania's standard modular and production system. The cab is manufactured in Sweden and integrated into Scania's regular production flow, where final vehicle assembly takes place alongside other defence truck variants at Scania's production facilities.

By building on the same modular architecture and industrial processes as the rest of the Scania product portfolio, customers benefit from familiar driver ergonomics, common interfaces, shared spare parts and established service and support structures throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Through Scania's modular system and common components, defence vehicles can be supported by established service, parts and maintenance structures. This strengthens operational availability and helps customers manage lifecycle cost, whether vehicles are used in domestic operations, deployed environments or long-term fleet programmes.

Scania has supplied defence-related vehicles and solutions for more than a century and today delivers defence trucks, engines and related solutions to several NATO countries and allied nations. With the modular protected cab, Scania further strengthens its role as a long-term partner for customers who need reliable transport solutions that can perform in demanding operations and deliver over time.

Eurosatory provides an international platform to present the solution to defence customers, partners and industry stakeholders. Scania will showcase the modular protected cab as a model during Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

With the modular protected cab, Scania brings together protection, modularity, industrial integration and lifecycle support in one solution – designed to perform in demanding operations and built to deliver over time.

Protected Cab key facts

Available for 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 configurations

Protection levels configurable to operational requirements

Fully compliant with STANAG 4569 Level 1–3

Designed to fulfil strategic mobility requirements, including UIC GA train tunnel profile

New performance step in Scania's modular system

Shared spare parts and service structure with the Scania platform

Learn more about Scania at Eurosatory 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall

Corporate Public and Media Relations Manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-launches-protected-cab-at-eurosatory-2026,c4362144

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SOURCE Scania