Scania launches service to simplify public charging for electric trucks and buses

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania is to offer seamless access to a Europe-based charging network suitable for mixed fleets of trucks and buses, to help simplify the transition to electrification and fulfil customers' need for more charging solutions. Scania Charging Access will offer set, predictable costs with no hidden fees, via a convenient invoicing system. Customers will be able to plan, operate and pay for their public charging through one service. Scania Charging Access will launch in multiple European countries in October and will be expanded to cover public charging networks built for trucks.

Scania Charging Access will offer market-leading coverage for public charging of trucks

Predictable pricing, no hidden fees and one consolidated invoice

Available also for mixed fleets, it is the first European service of its kind

Particular focus on availability, simplicity and uptime

Enabling drivers to locate charging stations that are suitable for trucks

Scania Charging Access offers peace of mind for drivers and fleet managers.

"Scania Charging Access will help iron out the hurdles and stress connected to en-route charging by offering an extensive network and hassle-free administration," says Fredrik Allard, Senior Vice President and Head of E-mobility at Scania. "This service will no doubt be welcomed by hesitant haulers and transport buyers. It will help lead the way towards the large-scale electrification of buses and trucks in different applications in Europe."

The initial customer interfaces will be My Scania (overview, planning and administration) and the newly released Scania Driver App, enabling drivers to find where the chargers are located, to calculate the distance to them and to monitor the charging processes. Scania Charging Access is open to customers with mixed fleets.

"With this initiative, we aim to create a charging solution that favours true customer value such as simplicity and uptime," says Allard. "By using our charging service, customers can obtain reliable, relevant information of where to find charging stations that are suitable for trucks, and be assured that they are paying fair local prices. So far, customers have been struggling with different apps, conditions and invoices, not unlike the mess users have been experiencing on the passenger car side."

Uptime and reliability are key in the transport industry for all kinds of customers, and Scania sees a real demand for making charging easy and predictable. Scania cannot disclose its network partners yet, but Allard says there is potential for local Scania dealer networks and major providers within the car charging business to join Scania's charging service.

"The whole transport industry is longing for something like this to happen," he says. "Scania Charging Access is first and foremost about creating the right conditions for a true e-Mobility transformation of our industry. I am not saying we are philanthropists, but the main target is to create the necessary infrastructure for sustainable transport. I really hope that other OEMs will support this by also introducing shared networks for mixed fleets, offering customers access to the broadest possible charging network for trucks in Europe."

Scania Charging Access will be launched in October, simplifying charging and kick-starting a seamless transition to electrification all over Europe.

"This is a unique initiative. No-one else in the industry is offering one smart solution, where all kinds of customers can find operators that offer charging points suited for trucks and buses; all while still receiving one consolidated invoice per month," says Allard. "The essence is to unify different charging solutions and create the kind of customer value that will help convince those customers that are willing but so far hesitant to electrify their transport."

