SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide customers with competitive and sustainable mobility solutions and secure profitable growth in a changing market environment, Scania reshapes its bus and coach business. As a result of the new direction, which entails a more focused product portfolio and roadmap ahead, a decision is taken to cease body production for Scania bus chassis at the plant in Słupsk, Poland. Scania continues to offer customers complete buses and coaches, an offer that increasingly builds on our strengths – the modular system, an extensive service network, and strong global and local partnerships with bodybuilders.

The bus and coach market was heavily impacted by the pandemic and although the market has gradually picked up, the pace of recovery is slow, competition is increasing and upcoming legislation requires significant investments in new technology, now and in the future.

"We are convinced that the bus and coach business will continue to be an important part of Scania's offering going forward, but we need an updated strategy that enables us to deliver on our customer promise and secures a profitable business globally," says Stefano Fedel, Head of Sales & Marketing at Scania.

The updated strategy will support Scania's customer promise to be a global trusted partner for complete solutions by leveraging the strengths of the modular system, Scania's service network, and global and local partnerships.

"By using Scania's experience and wide range of powertrain options, we will provide our customers complete solutions including service, financing, charging solutions, and intelligent transport systems," says Stefano Fedel.

A focused product roadmap and a leaner, more flexible structure

To deliver on Scania's customer promise and ensure the ability to better meet market requirements and customer demands, the bus and coach business will get a leaner structure to improve speed and flexibility. A focused approach to Scania's product portfolio and development ahead means the company will continue to manufacture rear and front engine chassis with broad options of powertrains but discontinue production of Scania Citywide, Scania Interlink, and Low floor-chassis.

Consequently, Scania has decided to close down the part of the plant in Słupsk, Poland, that is producing bodies for Scania chassis. The body production will be gradually ended by the first quarter of 2024. This decision will not affect chassis production in Słupsk nor other Scania entities in Poland.

Complete, sustainable solutions with increased cooperation

With the updated strategy, Scania continues to offer complete buses and coaches in increased cooperation with selected bodybuilders and partners in the industry.

"The majority of Scania's bus and coach business has always been in cooperation with bodybuilders where a high service level and a strong global presence has been achieved with local setups. This successful approach will be further developed, now in even closer collaboration with our bodybuilders and partners to offer our customers complete solutions," says Stefano Fedel.

