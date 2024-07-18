Scanifly Integrates with SunRaise Technology for Streamlined Financing Approval

Nearly 40% of TPO rejections are due to poor shading analysis; Scanifly's patented shade tools eliminate those issues & ensure a 1-day turnaround.

DENVER, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanifly, a software platform for PV design and field operations, has partnered with SunRaise Technology, a leading solar fintech company, to accelerate SLAs for residential solar leasing. Under the partnership, SunRaise can automatically pull milestone project data, such as site survey images, shade reports, CAD files, and install punch lists, into their review queue from Scanifly's software in real time. This eliminates the back-and-forth between contractors and SunRaise to collect the necessary data to unlock financing.

Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly discusses the partnership with Nate Jovanelly, CEO of SunRaise Technology, and Benoy Thanjan on the Solar Maverick Podcast. SunRaise’s confidence in Scanifly’s industry-leading accurate shade data is rooted in its proprietary “Viewshed” technology. The patented solution uses real-time, onsite drone data that is automatically scaled to produce a 3D scene and digitally simulate bankable shade values.

The backbone of SunRaise's confidence in Scanifly's industry-leading accurate shade data is its proprietary Viewshed technology . The patented solution uses real-time, onsite drone data that is automatically scaled to produce a 3D scene and digitally simulate bankable shade values.

Scanifly's technology is often 5-10% more accurate than remote shade readings using LiDAR; the delta widens when remote shade analysis misses factors like vegetation growth, roof shading, and surrounding buildings. Scanifly's shade tool is akin to the incumbent Solmetric SunEye or Pathfinder, but is much easier to use and doesn't require roof climbs. Shade reports are approved by all major regulators and lenders.

"Integrating Scanifly's technology into SunRaise's process allows us to rapidly approve projects with confidence. It underpins SunRaise's differentiation of 1-day SLAs, no re-rejections, and a concierge and collaborative approach," shared Nate Jovanelly, CEO of SunRaise. "While there are various options for TPO funds, SunRaise aims to be a partner with a 100% onshore team, in-house electrical engineers, and a commitment to immediate responsiveness and payment," he adds.

SunRaise is currently licensed to onboard contractors in nearly half the US states and is creating a holistic tech platform to deliver broad solutions around its financial ecosystem. Its overall mission is to provide affordable and accessible financing to homeowners by using technology as a driving force to democratize its pricing and offer an elevated process. The partnership with Scanifly is a big differentiator in that experience.

"We're aware that sales teams and EPCs can experience friction with their finance provider, especially due to the manual design and shading tools that exist in solar. Specifically with the growth of 'expert designs' or solar AI outputs, many contractors are going in the opposite direction when it comes to quality and accuracy," remarked Scanifly CEO Jason Steinberg.

"Our drone-based photogrammetry process eliminates the subjectiveness for the submitter and the reviewer alike and allows all stakeholders to have honest, reliable project data. If using Scanifly, there's no reason all finance companies cannot guarantee single-day SLAs, while having the utmost confidence in fitment and production accuracy to match perfectly on install day and well into the project's life."

Together, Scanifly and SunRaise offer an industry-first frictionless finance process. The combined platform improves the quality, efficiency, and safety of the post-sale operations steps while ensuring transparency and speed for all partners.

