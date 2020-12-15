Scanit Announces Launch of Digital Wallet to Improve Contactless Transactions

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanit, a new technology that can be used to read QR and Direct Response Video (DRV) codes from up to 60 feet away, announced today the launch of its newly created digital wallet. A successful "proof of concept" technology, the digital wallet allows users to complete contactless transactions from distances up to 20 feet away.

Utilizing its patented technology in the United States, Japan and pending patent in Europe, Scanit is embedding the company's exclusive DRV codes in the digital wallets, which can be scanned phone to phone, phone to ATM and phone to point-of-sales terminals. The digital wallets can support transactions with cash, credit or debit cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

"We know contactless payments have quickly become a vital part of our world, and we are constantly working to provide people with safe and secure options to keep life moving forward," said Scanit CEO and co-founder Wayne Steidle. "Our digital wallets are just the next step in that process, delivering a high level of transaction and storage security, using the DRV and encrypted technologies."

Scanit's technology works similarly to a traditional QR code reader, which focuses on print mediums. However, in addition to QR codes, it can also be used to scan Direct Response Video (DRV) codes, used in the digital wallets can also be found in digital media, like TV commercials, websites, digital signage, or point-of-sale terminals like drive-thrus. Combined with its ability to read these codes up to 60 feet away, Scanit offers businesses the opportunity to significantly expand their reach to consumers in a safe and convenient way.

"This addition to our services falls perfectly in-line with our mission to provide easy, scannable resources," said Mark Lass, co- founder and COO of Scanit. "Social distancing is going to be a part of our society for the foreseeable future. We are happy to provide a contactless payment option that allows users to maintain the distances of up to 20 feet, more than three times farther than the recommended distancing measures."

For more information about the Scanit app, visit www.scanit.io or reach out to the team directly at [email protected] or 888-876-2501.

About Scanit

Scanit is a patented QR and DRV code reader. Founded by Wayne Steidle and Mark Lass, the app can be used to scan codes in both print and digital mediums from up to 60 feet away. Users are also enrolled in a patented rewards program that allows them to earn points for each scan, which can be used to purchase merchandise.

