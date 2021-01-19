Scanit Announces Partnership Opportunity as Demand for Social Distancing Technology Continues

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanit, a patented new technology that can be used to read a QR and DRV code from up to 60 feet away, is announcing a strategic partnership opportunity with its first-to-market technology. A game changer in the marketing industry, Scanit allows companies to expand their outreach to consumers, even while social distancing guidelines are in place and beyond.

Scanit's technology works similarly to a traditional QR code reader. However, while basic QR code readers focus on print mediums, Scanit can also be used to read Direct Response Video (DRV) codes, which are utilized in digital media, including TV commercials, drive-thrus and websites. Scanit recently launched a digital wallet that can be scanned phone to phone, phone to ATM and phone to point-of-sale terminals, supporting transactions with cash, credit or cryptocurrency. With Scanit's unique ability to read codes up to 60 feet away, the technology opens the door for safe consumer engagement during the pandemic and more long-term uses like digital billboards and signage at stadiums in the future.

"We are excited to extend our technology to companies that can truly benefit from it," said Scanit CEO and co-founder Wayne Steidle. "Our partnership opportunity will open doors for social media companies, retailers and even restaurants that are looking to engage with consumers where they are – in the digital world."

The partnership opportunity is open to all companies looking to improve their marketing strategy. Scanit's DRV code reader can be integrated with technology that is already utilizing QR code readers. The company's robust, backend data capture abilities can measure analytics like real time response-rates to marketing materials, as well as demographics. Partners can also adopt Scanit's rewards program, which allows users to accumulate points as they scan DRV codes and then redeem them through an online catalogue.

"By launching this partnership opportunity, we are working to provide marketing teams across industries with superior technology both during the pandemic and moving forward," explained Mark Lass, COO and co-founder of Scanit. "Even after the pandemic, digital marketing will continue to be a primary focus and Scanit's technology is as convenient to the consumer as it is helpful to the marketer."

For additional information about the partnership opportunity, visit www.scanit.io or reach out to the team directly at [email protected] or 888-876-2501.

