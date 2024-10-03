ScanLabCT Launches Virtual Patients Within Its CT Simulator Software

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MRI and CT simulation software leader, ScanLabMR, announced the release of virtual patients within its CT simulator software.

The ScanLabCT virtual patient is a VR human with functional cardiovascular, respiratory, and digestive systems. It can be programmed to have unlimited variants in body composition and vascular structure, heart rate, heart rhythms, breath-hold capabilities, digestion, and range of motion.

In years past, for all of its advantages, simulation has had one major shortcoming: the lack of actual patients. As a result, complex cardiac and vascular studies within the simulated environment have been severely limited or non-existent.

Now, with the invention of virtual patients within the ScanLab platform, a new level of clinical training is possible on even the most complex or rarely seen CT examinations in the world.

Even when performing the same complex examination within ScanLab, the virtual patient that a user is scanning may present with drastically different structural or physiological variants that will alter the arrival time of contrast within a vessel of interest.

With this new feature, users can place a bolus tracking ROI or perform a test bolus for time to peak enhancement calculation without knowing which version of the virtual patient that they are scanning. The user-chosen injector settings (volume and flow rate) will also affect how the contrast will be visualized within the virtual patient. In this way, ScanLab has taken a pivotal leap forward to combine the advantages of the clinical and simulated environments for the good of CT training throughout the world.

"The virtual patient is arguably one of the most important, if not THE most important thing we've ever innovated at ScanLab," said Matthew Hayes, President and Creator of ScanLabMR and ScanLabCT.

"The possibilities for training across other imaging modalities and even outside the healthcare industry are truly limitless," he said. "This is a big day for us releasing something that at times, I wasn't sure would ever be possible, so I'm very happy that it was!"

Virtual patients have already been deployed in ScanLabCT within all available CTA examinations. The MRI virtual patients are expected to be implemented inside of ScanLabMR by the end of 2024.

