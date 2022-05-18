Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with AMETEK Inc. & BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Analysis Report by Type (AFM-SECM, ECSTM-SECM, and other types), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Application (semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry, life sciences, and corrosion and catalyst sciences), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/scanning-electrochemical-microscopy-secm-market-industry-analysis

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market: Vendor Analysis

The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Park Systems Corp., Scuba Probe Technologies, Sensolytics GmbH, and ST Instruments BV among others.

AMETEK Inc. - This microscope integrates a positioning system, a bi -potentiostat, and an ultramicroelectrode probe or tip.

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is the miniaturization of electronic devices. Miniaturized electronic products are developed using MEMS and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS). Such devices consume less power. Since the market is witnessing the emergence of miniaturized personal electronic products, semiconductor foundries are focusing on integrating different features, reducing the size of semiconductor wafers, and lowering the power consumed by ICs. Companies operating in the semiconductor industry have developed silicon wafers that are 13.5-nm and 6-nm in size. The miniaturization of sensor structures to suitable geometries for scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) and the use of completely novel types of tips in multi-functional biological SECM devices are mandatory steps toward cell inspections. Currently, a higher number of miniaturized biosensors that can be used as SECM probes are being explored. Even though miniaturization has several limitations in terms of cost and commercialization, it is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, which will fuel the demand for SECM.

However, The high cost of associated instrumentation will be a major challenge for the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market during the forecast period. The high cost of SECM instrumentation and scanning modes is affecting the use of the SECM technique. Instruments such as potentiostats form the core component of an SECM, which is used to apply a working potential at the SECM probe, acting as the working electrode. Despite several attempts to significantly reduce the cost, the price of commercially available standard potentiostats with low-current measurement capabilities is generally $2,000–$20,000. The high cost of SECM instrumentation discourages organizations from purchasing them, thereby hampering the use of SECM. Many organizations do not have the budget to meet the high capital expenditure involved in the purchase. Several educational institutions and research organizations also require SECM. Such organizations depend on the funding from external agencies, and thus their purchase decision is dependent on the approval of the funding, which leads to uncertainty about the use of SECM. Therefore, all these factors have the potential to impede the demand for and growth of life sciences tools and services, and consequently hamper the growth of the global SECM market.

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

AFM-SECM - size and forecast 2019-2024

ECSTM-SECM - size and forecast 2019-2024

other types - size and forecast 2019-2024

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry - size and forecast 2019-2024

Life sciences - size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrosion and catalyst sciences - size and forecast 2019-2024

Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 41.90 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.18 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Park Systems Corp., Scuba Probe Technologies, Sensolytics GmbH, and ST Instruments BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrosion and catalyst sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

AFM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ECSTM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other types - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMETEK Inc.

BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA

Bruker Corp.

CH Instruments Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

Park Systems Corp.

Scuba Probe Technologies

Sensolytics GmbH

ST Instruments BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

