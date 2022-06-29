Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market: 37% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., & More | Technavio

Jun 29, 2022, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market by Type (AFM-SECM, ECSTM-SECM, and other types), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Application (semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry, life sciences, and corrosion and catalyst sciences) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer will facilitate the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The SECM market value is set to grow by USD 41.90 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Scanning Electrochemical Microscopy (SECM) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 41.90 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.18
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Bruker Corp., CH Instruments Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Park Systems Corp., Scuba Probe Technologies, Sensolytics GmbH, and ST Instruments BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is the miniaturization of electronic devices. Miniaturized electronic products are developed using MEMS and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS). Since the market is witnessing the emergence of miniaturized personal electronic products, semiconductor foundries are focusing on integrating different features, reducing the size of semiconductor wafers, and lowering the power consumed by ICs. The miniaturization of sensor structures to suitable geometries for scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) and the use of completely novel types of tips in multi-functional biological SECM devices are mandatory steps toward cell inspections. Currently, a higher number of miniaturized biosensors that can be used as SECM probes are being explored. Even though miniaturization has several limitations in terms of cost and commercialization, it is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, which will fuel the demand for SECM.
- Market Challenge
The high cost of associated instrumentation will be a major challenge for the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market during the forecast period. The high cost of SECM instrumentation and scanning modes is affecting the use of the SECM technique. Instruments such as potentiostats form the core component of an SECM, which is used to apply a working potential at the SECM probe, acting as the working electrode. The high cost of SECM instrumentation discourages organizations from purchasing them, thereby hampering the use of SECM. Many organizations do not have the budget to meet such high capital expenditure involved in the purchase. Several educational institutions and research organizations also require SECM. Such organizations depend on the funding from external agencies, and thus their purchase decision is dependent on the approval of the funding, which leads to uncertainty about the use of SECM. Therefore, all these factors have the potential to impede the demand for and growth of life sciences tools and services, and consequently hamper the growth of the global SECM market.
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market share growth by the AFM-SECM segment will be significant during the forecast period. The combination of atomic force microscopy-scanning electrochemical microscopy (AFM-SECM) has emerged as a versatile tool for the simultaneous measurements of the topographical as well as electrochemical properties of various material surfaces with high spatial resolution. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the number of clinical trials and research activities related to the development of a vaccine for the disease, thereby facilitating the use of the SECM technique. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global SECM market during the forecast period. However, although the numerous benefits are expected to spur the rapid development of this segment, its unique principles, capabilities, and applications remain underutilized, and their understanding requires more research.
Some of the Major Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AMETEK Inc.
- BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA
- Bruker Corp.
- CH Instruments Inc.
- Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
- Park Systems Corp.
- Scuba Probe Technologies
- Sensolytics GmbH
- ST Instruments BV
This statistical study of the scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Semiconductors and nano-electrochemistry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corrosion and catalyst sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- AFM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ECSTM-SECM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other types - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMETEK Inc.
- BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA
- Bruker Corp.
- CH Instruments Inc.
- Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
- Park Systems Corp.
- Scuba Probe Technologies
- Sensolytics GmbH
- ST Instruments BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
