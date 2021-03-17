Scanning Electron Microscope Market to Grow by USD 463.60 Million during 2021-2025|Increasing Focus on Nanotechnology to Boost Market |Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Scanning Electron Microscope Market Analysis Report by End-user (Semiconductors, Life sciences, Material sciences, and Nanotechnology) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The scanning electron microscope market is driven by the increasing focus on nanotechnology. In addition, the growing demand for CD SEMs is anticipated to boost the growth of the scanning electron microscope market.

The rise in the demand for the miniaturization of products, along with the augmented consumer demand has made nanotechnology popular. Nanotechnology makes use of nanoscience to build an ecosystem around the concept. Nanoparticles have become an essential part of our daily life. Nanotechnology has marked its incessant applications in various other sectors, including medicine, food and cosmetics, environment, and advanced manufacturing. Nanostructure requires electron microscopes such as SEMs. Owing to the wide range of benefits of nanotechnology in biomaterials, electronics, medicine, and microfabrication, both private and public sectors are spending heavily on R&D to tap the potential benefits of nanotechnology. This significant growth of nanotechnology will eventually enhance the demand for SEMs.

Major Five Scanning Electron Microscope Companies:

Advantest Corp.

Advantest Corp. operates business through Semiconductor and Component Test System, Mechatronics System, and Services, Support, and Others. The company offers a Scanning Electron Microscope-based Critical Dimension (CD), a measurement system for photomasks, specifically designed for 45nm technology node production and 32nm process development.

Carl Zeiss AG

Carl Zeiss AG operates business through Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality and Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets. The company offers a different range of SEMs including CSEMs (conventional SEMs with a thermic electron source) and FE SEMs (field emission SEMs with a field emission electron source) such as GeminiSEM Family, Sigma Family, EVO Family, MultiSEM 505/506, SmartSEM, and Altas 5 SEM.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates business through Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The company offers leading-edge microscopes and scientific instruments including Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), M525 F40 surgical microscope, etc. for its Life Sciences Industry and Medical divisions.

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS operates business through Products, Unique and Custom Solutions, and Support. The company offers a powerful transmission electron microscope that combines transmission (TEM, STEM) and scanning (SEM) modes as well as electron diffraction (SAED).

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.

Hitachi High Technologies Corp. operates business through Science and Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company offers a wide array of advanced electron microscopes, including Standard and Variable Pressure Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM and VP SEM), Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopes (FE SEM), Biological and Analytical Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM), Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopes (STEM), and Tabletop Microscopes.

Scanning Electron Microscope Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Semiconductors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Life sciences - size and forecast 2020-2025

Material sciences - size and forecast 2020-2025

Nanotechnology - size and forecast 2020-2025

Scanning Electron Microscope Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

