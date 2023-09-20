Scanning Electron Microscope Market to grow by USD 997.21 million from 2022-2027 | APAC to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scanning electron microscope market size is expected to grow by USD 997.21 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Type (Tabletop and Conventional), End-user (Semiconductor, Life sciences, Material sciences, and Nanotechnology), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is the primary producer and consumer of electronic devices and thus plays a significant role in the scanning electron microscope market. Various semiconductor firms and consumer electronics manufacturers from beyond APAC have chosen to establish manufacturing facilities within the region or outsource their production processes to APAC-based entities. Furthermore, the vibrant climate of technological advancement, particularly in nanotechnology, within APAC, is anticipated to fuel the demand for scanning electron microscopes. Consequently, it is propelling the growth of the regional scanning electron microscope market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scanning Electron Microscope Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, COXEM Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HOVERLABS, JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Olympus Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Instruments Inc., Topcon Corp.

Advantest Corp - The company offers scanning electron microscopes such as MASK MVM SEM E3630, MASK MVM SEM E3640, and MASK DR SEM E5620.

Scanning Electron Microscope Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The tabletop segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment encompasses scanning electron microscope systems that are compact and portable, designed to be placed on tabletops. Such units are smaller and lighter, allowing convenient installation, mobility, and relocation within laboratories and educational settings.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Scanning Electron Microscope Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing focus on nanotechnology

Growing demand for CD SEMs

Increasing requirements for failure root cause analyses

Increasing requirements for failure root cause analyses drive the growth of the scanning electron microscope market. Technological advancements in the semiconductor and embedded system industries elevate the manufacturing intricacy of ICs, sensors, and printed circuit boards (PCBs), which results in complexity. This complexity is driven by the pursuit of high-density products catering to sophisticated applications. Such an analytical approach, pivotal across sectors like automotive, manufacturing, research, and semiconductor, demands a precise view of the specific point requiring testing, where SEMs' superior /image resolution capacity becomes invaluable. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the scanning electron microscope market during the forecast period.

Trend

Trend

Miniaturization of electronic devices is an emerging scanning electron microscope market trend.

What are the key data covered in this scanning electron microscope market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scanning electron microscope market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the scanning electron microscope market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the scanning electron microscope market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scanning electron microscope market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

