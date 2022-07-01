Scanning Electron Microscope Market to record USD 727.6 Mn growth | Driven by increasing focus on nanotechnology | Technavio

Jul 01, 2022, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scanning Electron Microscope Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 727.6 million between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market growth will be driven by the increasing focus on nanotechnology. Also, significant growth is expected in APAC due to the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturing companies in the region.
Read Our Report Sample for highlights on the market size, regional growth opportunities, and other important statistics.
The global scanning electron microscope market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as some of the major market participants.
Although the increasing focus on nanotechnology, growing demand for CD SEMs, and increasing requirements for failure root cause analyses will offer immense growth opportunities, high product cost, growing demand for TEMs, and the limitations of SEMs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gain more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the market growth. Request a Sample Report
The global scanning electron microscope market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Semiconductors
- Life Sciences
- Material Sciences
- Nanotechnology
The semiconductors industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increased demand for the miniaturization of electronic devices from manufacturers of various semiconductor and electronic components is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
About 55% of the market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. Many global OEMs are establishing their manufacturing facilities in APAC owing to cost advantages. In addition, the rising investments in infrastructure development by the governments of countries such as China, India, and the Philippines are creating several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our scanning electron microscope market report covers the following areas:
- Scanning Electron Microscope Market Size
- Scanning Electron Microscope Market Trends
- Scanning Electron Microscope Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the scanning electron microscope market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the scanning electron microscope market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist scanning electron microscope market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the scanning electron microscope market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the scanning electron microscope market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scanning electron microscope market vendors
- Automated Microscopy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- 3D Optical Microscope Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Scanning Electron Microscope Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 727.6 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.50
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 55%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Japan, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market charcteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 17: Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Semiconductors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.5 Material sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Material sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.6 Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Material sciences - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 24: Nanotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Advantest Corp.
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: Advantest Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Advantest Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Advantest Corp. – Key news
- 10.4 Carl Zeiss AG
- Exhibit 50: Advantest Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Advantest Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 52: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Carl Zeiss AG – Key news
- 10.5 Danaher Corp.
- Exhibit 55: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus
- Exhibit 57: Danaher Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
- 10.6 DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS
- Exhibit 59: Danaher Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 60: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 62: DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS - Overview
- Exhibit 63: DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS - Product and service
- 10.7 Hitachi High Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 64: DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Hitachi High Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hitachi High Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Hitachi High Technologies Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 68: Hitachi High Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 JEOL Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Hitachi High Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 70: JEOL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: JEOL Ltd. - Business segments
- 10.9 Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 72: JEOL Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 73: JEOL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: JEOL Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 75: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- 10.10 Nikon Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 79: Nikon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Nikon Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Nikon Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 82: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS
- Exhibit 83: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 84: TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS - Overview
- Exhibit 85: TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS - Product and service
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 86: TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS – Key news
- Exhibit 87: TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article