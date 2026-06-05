Scanning Sherpas Rebrands as Sherpas Healthcare Solutions, Signaling Expanded Role in Healthcare Data Operations

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanning Sherpas, a proven partner in medical record retrieval for healthcare organizations, today announced its rebrand to Sherpas Healthcare Solutions. The new identity reflects the company's expanded role across record retrieval, healthcare data workflows, and operational support for providers, payers, and requesters.

The updated name follows years of growth that expanded the company's footprint far beyond basic chart retrieval. Today, Sherpas Healthcare Solutions supports automated, remote, and on-site retrieval with secure data delivery and a tracking platform that gives all parties complete operational visibility from initial request to final delivery. The new name reflects that breadth, while the Sherpa identity, central to the brand since its founding a decade and a half ago, remains the anchor.

"Our brand refresh is not about changing who we are. It's about sharpening how we show up for the future," said Michael Egbert, Founder and CEO. "The values that built Scanning Sherpas - service, learning, and genuine care for our team, customers, and partners - remain at the center of everything we do. We're proud to help improve healthcare data accessibility because behind every chart is a patient and the people caring for them. We're investing in stronger tools, deeper relationships, and new opportunities, and we're excited for what's ahead."

Sherpas Healthcare Solutions brings the company's growing portfolio under a single identity that mirrors how the business actually operates today: one team, three distinct audiences, and a consistent standard of service. Existing clients see no operational change. New audiences, including payer organizations and requester partners expanding their use of automated retrieval, find a brand that names what the company is rather than where it began.

The rebrand arrives at a time of increasing complexity in healthcare data operations. Providers face mounting audit volume from multiple requesters. Payers and risk adjustment organizations are under pressure to retrieve records faster and more securely. Meanwhile, the administrative load across all healthcare operations continues to climb. Sherpas Healthcare Solutions positions the company as a partner equipped to carry that load on behalf of the organizations doing the work.

The company has served more than 25,000 provider locations and completed millions of successful chart retrievals, with technicians who become deeply familiar with provider systems and workflows. The new brand does not change that foundation; it names it more accurately.

About Sherpas Healthcare Solutions

Sherpas Healthcare Solutions helps providers, payers, and retrieval partners overcome healthcare data fragmentation. Through software, services, or both, we ensure critical healthcare data reaches the people who need it. With 15 years of experience supporting 25,000+ provider offices and 350+ retrieval partners, we know what it takes. You lead. We carry. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Joe Van De Graaff

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[email protected] 385-342-5888

SOURCE Sherpas Healthcare Solutions