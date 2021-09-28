Scantech Releases the iReal 3D V3.0 to Empower Smart 3D Scanning

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantech, a global 3D measurement company specialized in the development, manufacture, and sale of 3D scanners, releases the latest 3D scanning software iReal 3D V3.0 of our iReal lineup.

Engineered by AI-powered algorithm, this ground-breaking update of iReal 3D software greatly enhances the users' experience and speeds up 3D digitization process. The functions including optimized data quality, real-time color map, mixed alignment modes and multi-scene switch enable smart and simple 3D measurement. Here comes eight highlights we'd like to share with you.

New Features for iReal 3D V3.0

Compatible resolution

iReal 3D V3.0 unveils new ways to scan with a great compatibility in low and high resolutions for multiple levels of detail. The new feature allows users to position 3D scanners close to areas with rich textures and geometry to capture every detail (resolution of up to 0.200 mm).

It also empowers users to scan areas with few details in a long range for a larger field of view to considerately reduce alignment errors and scanning time (scanning distance of up to 1,000 mm). In this way, we perfectly balance efficiency with quality.

Smart color map

This new feature allows users to monitor the scanning process in real time to ensure accurate scanning results. When scanning an object, green color map indicates a high quality data capturing, and red shows opposite results. The smart color map function eliminates the problems that we hardly evaluate the real-time scanning performance before.

Multi-scene switch

iReal 3D V3.0 supports multi-scene switch among project interface, point cloud, mesh files, and color mapping. It offers the freedom to switch back to project interface to continue scanning and set new resolution, or to interface of point clouds to re-finalize or optimize mesh files. It is a great way for users to try out different parameters without starting from scratch and beginners to experience a smooth 3D scanning quickly.

High adaptability to different colors

iReal 3D V3.0 is optimized to scan both white and black surfaces at the same time thanks to its unique algorithm. With its high adaptability to different colors, the software will automatically make the overall exposure as correct as possible. It is perfect for users to embrace a simple and smooth 3D scanning.

High sensitivity to hair

Scanning of hair won't be a tricky task for upgraded iReal 3D V3.0. With one-click enhanced mode, we can capture more amount of point clouds of thin and dark hair. This mode increases the sensitivity of a 3D scanner to help it scan various hairstyles even complicated haircuts.

Invisible light 3D experience

Infrared VCSEL structured light brings you the safest and most comfortable 3D scanning experience, eliminating the issues of dazzling lights. It is safe for human body scanning and does no harm to human eyes. It suits perfectly for medical rehabilitation and 3D digitalization of human body.

AI-powered algorithm

AI-powered algorithm of iReal 3D V3.0 hugely intensifies the quality of the point clouds and details of mesh files. It helps experts and beginners manage project complexities with persuasive 3D demonstrations. This advanced algorithm enables our versatile 3D scanner iReal to be capable of meeting any need.

Intelligent alignment

When scanning an object object without enough geometric features and textures, intelligent mixed alignment mode can easily solve the problem out only through a few markers, greatly contributing to high-accuracy and repeatability of scan results.

The software widens the use of iReal to be adopted in reverse engineering of various products such as castings and sanitary products, virtual simulation, 3D visualization, even vehicle modification and customization, delivering a cost-effective 3D solution for users.

"Our R&D team has done an outstanding job last 6 months upgrading iReal 3D V3.0. It is crafted with great care and passion. We are excited to lunch this new version to make our customers feel more confident in their work." says Harris He, manager of Innovative Application Division of Scantech.

What users say

Eric McCann, owner and director of Transpose 3D Scanning commented, "The new iReal 3.0 software update is really useful. Being able to save out the entire project file for later continued scanning, or processing is a must. The real-time point cloud is cleaner and better for visualizing. "

Mitchell Wyatt, an orthopedic surgeon, expressed his admiration, "Upgraded iReal 3D is awesome. The freedom to switch back and forth among scanning project, point cloud and mesh file is a big jump. I could continue scanning my project for a different resolution even if I have converted point clouds into a mesh file. Inappropriate resolution won't be a disaster anymore. "

With cutting-edge technical strength and professional teams Scantech will continue exploring innovations in 3D digitization. We are inspired by the belief that everything in the world can be digitized and dedicated to providing cost-effective, simple-to-use, and top-notch 3D solutions.

About iReal

Scantech's iReal lineup is a series of entry-level and cost-effective color 3D scanners especially designed for professional 3D designers. It has been widely used in human body modeling, art design, digital form analysis and more applications such as customization and reverse engineering of products.

About Scantech

Scantech is one of the earliest high-tech companies starting to research and develop handheld 3D visual measurement devices across the world. Our products are sold to more than 50 countries and regions, serving over 5000 enterprises. The product line stretches from metrology-grade online and offline equipment and consumer-grade color 3D scanners, which are widely applied in areas of aerospace, automotive/rail transport, mechanical manufacturing, medical care and rehabilitation, digital arts for TV and film, education and research, cultural heritage protection, 3D printing and VR/AR.

www.3d-scantech.com

