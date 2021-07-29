Scantron Partners with Examity to Provide Flexibility to Clients for Their Assessment Programs

EAGAN, Minn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantron, a global leader in assessment, analytics, and data capture for the Education, Certification, and Workforce markets announced an enriched partnership with Examity, an industry leader in online proctoring. Through the partnership, Examity will offer Live Remote Proctoring services to give certifying bodies and educational entities flexibility and choice in how and where they deliver their assessment programs. Live Remote Proctoring is proving to be a valuable addition to in-person testing available through Scantron's global, test center network of more than 1,400 test sites across 115 countries.

"Delivering reliable, secure, and accurate exams is the foundation of what we do at Scantron," said Jay Whitchurch, President, Scantron. "It is essential that we offer our clients the ability to provide remote assessments that have the same level of test integrity as in-person exams. By combining the remote proctoring expertise offered by Examity with Scantron's best-in-class online test delivery platform, Scantron's assessment development and psychometrics expertise, and Scantron's global test-center network, we offer our clients assessment delivery they can trust and access almost anywhere."

This deeper partnership between Scantron and Examity advances a seamlessly integrated, best-of-breed solution for both test center-based and online proctored delivery. Scantron's premier global network of test centers, coupled with Examity's industry-leading proctor-to-candidate ratio (the lowest among all proctoring providers), will enable Scantron and its clients to provide a streamlined and flexible test-taking experience to candidates around the world.

"As the assessment industry continues to evolve, organizations of all kinds are turning to solutions that combine sophisticated technology with a commitment to security and integrity," said Jim Holm, CEO, Examity. "This is about tapping into the combined resources of Scantron's test center network and its assessment development, analytics, and psychometric expertise along with Examity's online proctoring delivery solution to offer choice, extended program reach, enhanced customer service, and protected program integrity."

This agreement is part of Scantron's continuing strategy of partnering with leaders in the remote proctoring arena to provide more options and best-in-class solutions for its clients.

ABOUT SCANTRON

Scantron provides solutions that help organizations around the globe turn data into insights. These include assessment development and psychometric services from a deeply experienced and tenured team, state-of-the-art, proprietary assessment technology platforms, a full suite of survey services, as well as dynamic reporting and analytics tools that enable clients to make timely, accurate decisions for any industry. It is part of a global, diversified company that develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, enables hundreds of millions paper-based assessments through our proprietary data capture solutions, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying bodies, small-to-large businesses, and government agencies. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska, and Columbia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

ABOUT EXAMITY

Examity was founded to meet the needs of assessment providers, colleges, and employers looking to ensure test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

SOURCE Scantron

Related Links

http://www.scantron.com

