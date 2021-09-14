Scantron Technology Solutions Announces New MPowerPrint Managed Service for Zebra Technologies' Label Printers

This collaboration allows STS to expand its managed services in the transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and retail markets. Businesses gain visibility of their networked label printers, optimize printer performance, and identify vulnerabilities by securing their printers. STS will provide businesses with technology to determine when supplies and services are required, alleviating the support burden from their internal IT departments. Overall, companies are choosing managed print services to streamline their operations, obtain print security advice and reduce expenditures.

"MPowerPrint for Zebra will allow us to support businesses of all sizes with installation, maintenance, monitoring, and consumable replenishment," said Vern Kathol, Vice President of Solutions, STS. "Our goal is to optimize thermal print environments through proactive management and security while improving customer satisfaction."

About Scantron Technology Solutions

Scantron Technology Solutions (STS) provides managed technology services specializing in network management, print management, security and hardware life cycle services. With a Network Operations Center headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and over 160 certified technicians providing in-person service nationwide, our team delivers quality service combined with a holistic approach to business technology management. For more information, visit www.scantron.com

