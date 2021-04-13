Scantron to Host Free Webinar on Educational Data Analysis

On Wednesday, April 21, Scantron will host the free webinar, Avoiding "Analysis Paralysis, " for K12 school districts. Tweet this

Using a proprietary analytics platform, Scantron Analytics, Scantron helped these districts:

Target areas of instructional enhancements to improve student scores on state tests, including exposing performance on specific skills—which is where instructional interventions are most helpful.





Identify students "on the bubble" (those students scoring slightly above or below benchmarks on any given assessment) and using the data to design and track interventions to help those students improve their scores and to keep others from sliding backward.





Compare test scores over several years and from multiple tests to gain a clear picture of student achievement under state standards, which drives instructional adjustments and interventions to prepare students for the future.

Scantron presenters include Dr. Tina McMechen, director of new business development; Dr. Valerie Batley-Brown, client program manager; and Ebbe Divins, senior client program manager.

The April webinar is free; however, space is limited. Those who are unable to attend in real-time may register for the webinar to receive a link to the recorded version upon conclusion.

For additional information and to sign up, visit https://www.scantron.com/resources/avoid-analysis-paralysis/.

ABOUT SCANTRON

Scantron provides solutions that help organizations around the globe turn data into insights. These include assessment development and psychometric services from a deeply experienced and tenured team, state-of-the-art, proprietary assessment technology platforms, a full suite of survey services, as well as dynamic reporting and analytics tools that enable clients to make timely, accurate decisions for any industry. It is part of a global, diversified company that develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, prints & delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying bodies, small-to-large businesses, and government agencies. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska, and Columbia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

