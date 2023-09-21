Scar Treatment Market size to grow by USD 13.17 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

21 Sep, 2023, 00:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scar treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 13.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Topical, Laser, and Others), Type (Atrophic scar, Hypertrophic and keloid scars, Contracture, and Stretch marks), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The scar treatment market growth in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive scar treatment solutions, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and experienced healthcare professionals, and the wide availability of advanced diagnostic techniques in the region. Bausch Health Companies, Candela, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals are some of the major players in the regional market. They offer innovative scar treatment solutions and are positively impacting the market growth in the region. For example, in September 2021, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched a new over-the-counter product, Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel. hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional scar treatment market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scar Treatment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scar Treatment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Alliance Pharma PLC, Avita Medical Inc., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corp., CCA Industries Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Quantum Health, Scarguard Labs, Sientra Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stratpharma AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Newmedical Technology Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alliance Pharma PLC: The company offers scar treatment such as ScarAway silicone scar gel.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Scar Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The topical segment is significant during the forecast period. These products comprise lotions, gels, ointments, and even sheets that help reduce the appearance of scars. Such products are widely available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon). Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Scar Treatment Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Rising demand for non-invasive scar treatment procedures
  • Increasing beauty consciousness among consumers
  • Increasing penetration of e-commerce channels

The increasing beauty consciousness among consumers drives the scar treatment market growth. People are growingly conscious regarding their physical appearance as it has become an important factor for being accepted in social situations and at the workplace. Consequently, there is an increasing adoption of beautification procedures to improve their beauty and physical appearance. There is increasing affordability for cosmetic surgeries in developed countries, which is also leading to a positive impact on the market growth. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the scar treatment market during the forecast period.

The rise in medical tourism is an emerging scar treatment market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,946.29 million at a CAGR of 8.09% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Type, Product, and Geography. One of the key factors driving the myopia and presbyopia treatment market growth is the rising awareness regarding vision care.

The binge-eating disorder treatment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 578.04 million. This binge-eating disorder treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and stimulants and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Increasing prevalence of binge-eating disorder is notably driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this scar treatment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scar treatment market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the scar treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the scar treatment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scar treatment market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Glycobiology Market to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to grow by USD 548.92 billion between 2022 - 2027 | The growing need to simplify solutions for backup to drive growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.