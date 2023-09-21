Scar Treatment Market size to grow by USD 13.17 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scar treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 13.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Topical, Laser, and Others), Type (Atrophic scar, Hypertrophic and keloid scars, Contracture, and Stretch marks), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The scar treatment market growth in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive scar treatment solutions, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and experienced healthcare professionals, and the wide availability of advanced diagnostic techniques in the region. Bausch Health Companies, Candela, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals are some of the major players in the regional market. They offer innovative scar treatment solutions and are positively impacting the market growth in the region. For example, in September 2021, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched a new over-the-counter product, Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel. hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional scar treatment market during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scar Treatment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Alliance Pharma PLC, Avita Medical Inc., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corp., CCA Industries Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Quantum Health, Scarguard Labs, Sientra Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stratpharma AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Newmedical Technology Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alliance Pharma PLC: The company offers scar treatment such as ScarAway silicone scar gel.

Scar Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The topical segment is significant during the forecast period. These products comprise lotions, gels, ointments, and even sheets that help reduce the appearance of scars. Such products are widely available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon).

Scar Treatment Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Rising demand for non-invasive scar treatment procedures

Increasing beauty consciousness among consumers

Increasing penetration of e-commerce channels

The increasing beauty consciousness among consumers drives the scar treatment market growth. People are growingly conscious regarding their physical appearance as it has become an important factor for being accepted in social situations and at the workplace. Consequently, there is an increasing adoption of beautification procedures to improve their beauty and physical appearance. There is increasing affordability for cosmetic surgeries in developed countries, which is also leading to a positive impact on the market growth. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the scar treatment market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this scar treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scar treatment market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the scar treatment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the scar treatment market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scar treatment market vendors.

