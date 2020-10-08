Scar Treatment Market Worth $63.4 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With time, laser and other minimally invasive treatments have become popular for dermatological issues, such as scars. Due to this factor, the global scar treatment market is projected to advance from $19.6 billion in 2019 to $63.4 billion in 2030, at a healthy 11.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The advanced treatments are not only more effective than the conventionally used ones, but also faster, according to the research study published by P&S Intelligence.

In particular, the surging volume of minimally invasive treatments is driving the scar treatment market, with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) saying that out of the 18.1 million cosmetic surgeries performed in the U.S. in 2019, 16.3 million were minimally invasive. These surgeries are being utilized for treating a variety of scars, including hypertrophic scars, contracture scars, burn scars, keloid scars, post-surgical scars, and acne scars.

As the lockdowns implemented in response to COVID-19 have halted major manufacturing and sales operations, the scar treatment market is witnessing slow growth in 2020. Apart from the reduced availability of related products, even the demand for them has dropped, with people purchasing only essential things. Moreover, most of the non-emergency hospital departments have been closed, as have dermatology clinics and cosmetic surgery centers, which has led to a low volume of scar treatment procedures.

North America has been the largest contributor to the scar treatment market for quite some time now. On account of people's high disposable income, the spending on personal care and skincare is rather high here. Additionally, the demand for scar treatments in the continent is being driven by the increasing appearance consciousness of people and rising incidence of burns and scarring dermatological diseases.

During the next decade, the fastest growth will be witnessed in the scar treatment market of Asia-Pacific (APAC). The awareness about scar treatments is driving the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, creams, ointments, oils, and gels. Further, the incidence of burns is also quite high in the region, with the World Health Organization (WHO) putting India's annual moderate-to-severe burns incidence at 1 million.

In order to increase their revenue, players in the scar treatment market are acquiring other related players, as such moves give them the opportunity to:

Increase their focus on women's health and wellbeing

Widen their stretch mark care, scar care, and skincare product portfolio

Combine each other's businesses

strengthen the supply of advanced wound care dressing raw materials

Expanding their manufacturing capabilities

The most important companies in the global scar treatment market are Candela Corporation, Hologic Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Avita Medical Limited, Smith & Nephew plc, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Limited, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., Revitol Corporation, CCA Industries Inc., Quantum Inc., Scarguard Labs LLC, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

