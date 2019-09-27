Scarehouse Pinellas Returns to Tampa Bay for Its Second Year

LARGO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarehouse Pinellas is back for its 2nd year and this year you can expect new thrills and scares around every corner in the newly air conditioned 10,000 sq ft warehouse.

The terrifying tour takes you through the aftermath of last year's red tide outbreak. After it had infected so many, we were thankful to find an anecdote to reverse everything back to normal, or so we thought. The anecdote hadn't been fully tested and the side effects were unknown…until now.

It all started around the last full moon, as we began to set up for this year's haunted house, we started to notice some peculiar things happening. Each time we entered, walls had been moved, curtains were hung, and props had found their rightful place. It was almost as if the haunted house had come alive, almost as if it was building itself. Creepy and unexplainable events are happening every day, no telling what will happen next. Enter only if you dare.

Scarehouse Pinellas is proud to partner with SPCA Tampa Bay again and will be donating a portion of proceeds as well as collecting pet food and supplies at the haunted house. Last year we donated $5,000 and loads of pet supplies. Each donation will get you $5 off a single ticket. Military and first responders will also receive $5 off. Discounts cannot be combined. A signed waiver is required for entry with a recommended age of 12 and above. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

We invite the media and press to join us on opening night, Friday, October 4th from 6 – 7 pm, for an early preview. Scarehouse Pinellas officially opens to the public on Friday October 4th at 7 pm continuing throughout October 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm – 11 pm. Buy tickets Now!

If you are anything like the creators of Scarehouse Pinellas, who love all things Halloween, this is a must-see attraction this October where just $15 gets you in! $5 Military Discounts at the door or $5 off with pet item donation, all for a great cause!

About Us

Scarehouse Pinellas is excited to be back in Tamp Bay for its second year. Located in Largo Florida, guests can experience 10,000 square feet of fright from arachnids to zombies. Open every Friday and Saturday in October 2019. Scarehouse is proud to partner with the SPCA of Tampa Bay again to raise money to help care for even more animals. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the SPCA as well as discounts on tickets if you bring a pet item for donation, food, toys, treats.

SPCA Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission animal shelter, pet training facility and public veterinary center in Pinellas County. Their shelter in Largo cares for more than 8,000 animals annually that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife.

