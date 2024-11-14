Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC Welcomes Six New Attorneys

Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC Boosts Litigation, Public and Real Estate Practice Groups with Six New Attorneys

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 comes to a close, Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC is excited to announce the expansion of its dynamic team with the addition of six attorneys to the firm's Red Bank, NJ, and New York City offices. This talented class, comprising three senior associates and three associates, brings a wealth of new experience and fresh perspectives that greatly enhance the firm's ability to continue providing effective legal solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome such remarkable talent to our firm," said Donald Scarinci, Founding Partner of Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC. "This new cohort represents a pivotal moment in our growth and enhances our commitment to delivering top-notch legal services."

Meet Our New Attorneys

Joining the Red Bank, NJ Office…

Brittany P. Tarabour joins the public law department as a senior associate, armed with extensive experience across litigation fields such as labor and employment, commercial litigation, criminal defense, and workers' compensation. Brittany's background at a Red Bank law firm, where she handled diverse legal matters, positions her well to tackle challenges for our clients.

Patrick T. Conlon joins the commercial real estate department as a senior associate, where he will assist clients in navigating development approvals and land use matters, commercial real estate transactions, office and commercial leasing, and construction and financing matters. Patrick's previous experience representing developers at all stages of the acquisition, entitlement, and disposition process has equipped him with a deep understanding of the real estate landscape, making him a valued asset to our team.

Matthew F. Mimnaugh steps into the firm's litigation department as a senior associate, bringing a wealth of knowledge from his role as Chief Counsel to Commissioner Keith E. Sonderling at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Matthew's expertise in navigating complex policies and regulations, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, strengthens the firm's litigation capabilities.

Kevin M. Cuddihy rejoins the firm as an associate, supporting the public and education law practice groups. With his expertise in labor and employment, litigation, and special education law, Kevin is well-equipped to advocate for public entities, including school boards and municipalities.

Seraphema Menna joins the firm's public law practice group as an associate, focusing on litigation, labor, and employment matters on behalf of public entities, such as correction facilities, county employers, and municipalities. Seraphema previously served as an Assistant Deputy Public Defender at the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender in Mercer County, NJ . While in law school, she received the Nichole Richardson Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award and the Kirkpatrick Best in Trial Practice award. She now brings her litigation and negotiation experience to the firm for the benefit of our public clients.

Joining the firm's New York Office…

Carleigh Stiehm-Wenik joins the firm's litigation department as an associate, following her tenure as a Judicial Clerk in the chambers of Hon. Christine M. Vanek , J.A.D. Carleigh's hands-on experience with a variety of cases in the Appellate Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey , covering civil, criminal, family, and municipal matters, will enhance our team's depth of knowledge.

As we welcome these talented attorneys into the Scarinci Hollenbeck family, we look forward to leveraging their skills and insights to further our mission of providing exceptional legal service to our clients.

About Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC

With a growing practice of more than 65 experienced attorneys, Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. With offices in New Jersey, New York City, and the District of Columbia, we serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com

